CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Sports » Polish soccer federation says…

Polish soccer federation says coach Sousa wants to quit post

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 6:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The president of the Polish soccer federation accused national team manager Paulo Sousa of “extremely irresponsible behavior” for seeking to leave his post after receiving an offer from a club.

Sousa was hired as coach in January 2021 but the team — captained by Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski — has underperformed under his leadership, finishing last in its group at the European Championship in June.

Poland finished behind England in their qualifying group for next year’s World Cup in Qatar and will be in the playoffs in March.

According to reports in the Portuguese and Brazilian media, Sousa has been in talks with the Brazilian club Flamengo.

“Today I was informed by Paulo Sousa that he wants to terminate the contract with the Polish Football Association by mutual agreement because of an offer from another club,” Cezary Kulesza, the federation president, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“This is extremely irresponsible behavior, inconsistent with the trainer’s earlier declarations. Therefore, I firmly refused.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up