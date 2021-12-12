PGA Tour QBE Shootout Scores

|Sunday
|At Tiburon Golf Course
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Final Round
Na/Kokrak, $895,000 59-64-60_183
Horschel/Burns, $560,000 61-62-61_184
Kuchar/English, $305,000 57-66-62_185
Leishman/Day, $305,000 56-64-65_185
Kisner/Homa, $220,000 61-66-61_188
McDowell/Conners, $220,000 57-67-64_188
Zalatoris/O’Hair, $195,000 62-65-63_190
Poulter/Howell III, $190,000 61-68-63_192
Watson/Thompson, $185,000 59-66-68_193
Swafford/Harman, $180,000 60-71-63_194
Palmer/Jones, $172,500 61-69-65_195
Snedeker/Lee, $172,500 62-68-65_195
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.