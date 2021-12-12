CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
PGA Tour QBE Shootout Scores

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 5:16 PM

Sunday
At Tiburon Golf Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 Million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final Round

Na/Kokrak, $895,000 59-64-60_183

Horschel/Burns, $560,000 61-62-61_184

Kuchar/English, $305,000 57-66-62_185

Leishman/Day, $305,000 56-64-65_185

Kisner/Homa, $220,000 61-66-61_188

McDowell/Conners, $220,000 57-67-64_188

Zalatoris/O’Hair, $195,000 62-65-63_190

Poulter/Howell III, $190,000 61-68-63_192

Watson/Thompson, $185,000 59-66-68_193

Swafford/Harman, $180,000 60-71-63_194

Palmer/Jones, $172,500 61-69-65_195

Snedeker/Lee, $172,500 62-68-65_195

