NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Dec. 2 Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25,…

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Dec. 2

Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19

Rice def. San Diego, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Washington St. def. N. Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Kansas def. Oregon, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Florida def. Florida A&M, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8

Purdue def. Illinois, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

Baylor def. Texas A&M-CC 25-22, 25-12, 26-24

Creighton def. Mississippi, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Texas def. Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Friday, Dec. 3

Ball St. def. Michigan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8

Penn St. def. Towson, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21

W. Kentucky def. South Carolina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19

Tennessee def. North Carolina, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

Illinois def. West Virginia, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Florida St. def. Kansas St., 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Stanford def. Iowa St., 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Florida Gulf Coast def. Texas Tech, 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7

Utah def. Utah Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11

Louisville def. Illinois College, 25-11. 25-20. 25-11

Ohio St. def, Howard, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10

Pittsburgh def. UMBC, 25-23. 25-13. 25-18

Georgia Tech def. The Citadel, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Hawaii def. Mississippi St., 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11

Kentucky def. SE Missouri, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

UCF def. Pepperdine, 25-19, 22-23, 24-26, 25-21

Nebraska def. Campbell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Wisconsin def. Colgate, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Minnesota def. South Dakota, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

BYU def. Boise St., 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

UCLA def. Fairfield, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24

Washington def. Brown, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Second Round Friday, Dec. 3

Purdue def. Dayton, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5

Florida def. Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Baylor def. Washington St., 27-25, 25-21, 25-20

Kansas def. Creighton, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22

Texas def. Rice, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Saturday, Dec. 4

Kentucky vs. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. Ball St., 6 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Penn St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Stanford vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BYU vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. UCF, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Third Round

Second Round winners, TBD

Quarterfinal

Third Round winners, TBD

Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBD

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.