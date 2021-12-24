HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Ledezma signs new PSV deal after returning from torn ACL

The Associated Press

December 24, 2021, 5:59 PM

American midfielder Richy Ledezma signed a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch first division, a deal announced after he returned from a torn ACL to play his first senior team match in more than a year.

PSV said Thursday that the 21-year-old’s new contract runs through the 2023-24 season.

Ledezma tore his right ACL during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia on Dec. 10, 2020. He returned in the first minute of second-half stoppage time in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Born in Phoenix, Ledezma joined PSV from Major League Soccer’s Salt Lake and made his debut in the 2020-21 season, playing six matches before the injury. He made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020, getting two assists in an exhibition win over Panama.

