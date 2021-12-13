La Liga strugglers Cadiz and Granada draw 1-1

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Cadiz and Granada hardly improved their positions after drawing 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.…

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Cadiz and Granada hardly improved their positions after drawing 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Both southern clubs are struggling, and the seventh league draw for each maintained their status. Cadiz was still in the relegation spots and Granada was still only three points above the drop zone.

Santiago Arzamendia scored the opener for Cadiz in the 32nd minute but was injured and replaced at halftime.

Veteran forward Jorge Molina then spoiled Cadiz hopes of a third win in 17 matches when he equalized in the 88th after a corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.