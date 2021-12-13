CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » La Liga strugglers Cadiz…

La Liga strugglers Cadiz and Granada draw 1-1

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Cadiz and Granada hardly improved their positions after drawing 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Both southern clubs are struggling, and the seventh league draw for each maintained their status. Cadiz was still in the relegation spots and Granada was still only three points above the drop zone.

Santiago Arzamendia scored the opener for Cadiz in the 32nd minute but was injured and replaced at halftime.

Veteran forward Jorge Molina then spoiled Cadiz hopes of a third win in 17 matches when he equalized in the 88th after a corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up