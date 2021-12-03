CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Granada beats Alavés 2-1…

Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Substitute Santiago Arias scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alavés in the Spanish league on Friday.

Arias struck the winner with four minutes remaining, shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alavés into his own net with a poor clearance attempt.

Granada had gone ahead in the 14th from a goal by Antonio Puertas.

Granada coach Robert Moreno missed the game to serve the second of a two-game suspension for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid three rounds ago. His team rose above Alavés into 15th place.

Alavés, in 16th, is two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up