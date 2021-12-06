CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Getafe extends Athletic's winless…

Getafe extends Athletic’s winless streak in Spanish league

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao’s run without a win in the Spanish league reached seven consecutive matches after drawing at relegation-threatened Getafe 0-0 on Monday.

It was the fifth draw for Athletic during its winless streak, leaving the Basque Country club in ninth place after 16 matches. Its last league win was in October at home against Villarreal.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón made several key saves, including in second-half stoppage time, to help the visitors avoid defeat against Getafe. Athletic has been held scoreless in four of its last five games.

Getafe coach Quique Sánchez Flores was sent off after the final whistle for complaining to the referee.

Getafe started the season with seven consecutive defeats but has improved significantly lately. It has only one loss in its last six league games, and had won two straight at home.

The Madrid club remains second to last in the standings.

Real Madrid leads the league by eight points from Sevilla, which has a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up