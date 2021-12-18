GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Baker 47, Mazama 31 Bandon 56, Lost River 13 Benson 48, Wells 38 Central Linn 38, La…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 47, Mazama 31

Bandon 56, Lost River 13

Benson 48, Wells 38

Central Linn 38, La Pine 23

Clackamas 55, Jesuit 32

Corvallis 39, Tualatin 32

Crater 60, Thurston 38

Damascus Christian 56, Grand View Christian 3

East Linn Christian 41, Riddle 13

Forest Grove 46, Ridgeview 43

Four Rivers Community School 31, Pine Eagle 24

Gervais 60, Yamhill-Carlton 42

Gold Beach 41, Bonanza 40

Harrisburg 42, Sweet Home 39

Ione/Arlington 52, Bickleton, Wash. 26

Jefferson PDX 69, Cleveland, Calif. 50

Klamath 44, Ontario 15

Klickwood, Wash. 35, Horizon Christian Hood River 17

Lakeridge 57, Crescent Valley 41

Lowell 47, Elkton 15

Madras 53, Banks 41

Myrtle Point 61, Illinois Valley 14

N. Clackamas Christian 30, Open Door 5

Nestucca 57, Mannahouse Christian 28

North Lake/Paisley 63, Gilchrist 8

Oakridge 57, Camas Valley 14

Portland Christian 58, Gaston 31

Riverdale 44, Valley Catholic 41

Sherman 27, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24

Silverton 34, Sherwood 32

South Medford 67, Orangewood Academy, Calif. 58

Southridge 41, Nelson 32

Summit 51, South Eugene 34

Western Christian High School 43, Santiam 32

Willamette 50, Churchill 41

Yoncalla 43, Crow 22

13 Mile Shootout Tournament=

Faith Bible 52, Grant Union 31

Joseph 40, Prairie City 36

Bulldog Invitational=

Creswell 55, Monroe 27

Sutherlin 47, Siuslaw 9

Dayton Classic=

Willamina 69, Tillamook 18

Dayton Tournament=

Santiam Christian 64, Dayton 46

Taft 51, Perrydale 26

Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=

Douglas 59, Pleasant Hill 42

Douglas Tournament=

North Valley 47, Cascade Christian 24

Heppner Tournament=

Heppner 36, Warrenton 29

Weston-McEwen 38, Irrigon 26

KSA Holiday Classic=

Berks Catholic, Pa. 49, Roosevelt 12

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Adrian 57, Riverstone International School, Idaho 14

Nyssa 57, Liberty Charter, Idaho 21

Regis Holiday Tournament=

Regis 69, Crosshill Christian 45

Waldport 38, Scio 36

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Astoria 38, Cottage Grove 22

Corbett 54, Seaside 30

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Brookings-Harbor 37, Hidden Valley 35

Crook County 54, Redmond 37

Marshfield 48, North Bend 30

Philomath 49, Junction City 38

Tarkanian Classic=

Milwaukie 76, Somerset Academy – Losee, Nev. 20

Union Bobcat Classic=

Crane 53, Enterprise 27

Jordan Valley 47, Union 38

Powder Valley 42, Imbler 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Tillamook, ccd.

Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Vernonia, ccd.

Prospect vs. Crosspoint Christian, ccd.

Stayton vs. St. Helens, ccd.

