Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 12:32 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 59, Kearns 35

Bountiful 64, Maple Mountain 57

Box Elder 77, Farmington 60

Canyon View 55, Juab 40

Carbon 47, Grand Junction, Colo. 7

Cedar Valley 66, West Jordan 51

Emery 47, Pine View 22

Intermountain Christian 50, Rockwell Charter 48

Lone Peak 55, Springville 45

Morgan 62, Juan Diego Catholic 33

Olympus 53, Alta 37

Payson 47, Spanish Fork 38

Rowland Hall 58, Wasatch Academy 14

Salem Hills 53, Uintah 46

Skyline 58, West 33

Skyridge 59, Delta 32

Syracuse 42, Northridge 39

Tabiona 55, Grand County 40

Taylorsville 55, Clearfield 38

Timpanogos 41, Mountain Ridge 27

Timpview 42, Cedar City 30

Tintic 31, Merit Academy 13

Viewmont 64, Highland 59

Wasatch 51, Park City 45

Weber 31, Tooele 25

Westlake 56, Bonneville 21

Whitehorse 59, Navajo Pine, N.M. 31

Woods Cross 44, Cyprus 43

Enterprise Blue & Gold Tournament=

Crimson Cliffs 55, Providence Hall 19

Enterprise 47, Altamont 36

Preston Tournament=

Green Canyon 59, Jordan 57

North Summit 49, Roy 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

