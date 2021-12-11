GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 59, Kearns 35
Bountiful 64, Maple Mountain 57
Box Elder 77, Farmington 60
Canyon View 55, Juab 40
Carbon 47, Grand Junction, Colo. 7
Cedar Valley 66, West Jordan 51
Emery 47, Pine View 22
Intermountain Christian 50, Rockwell Charter 48
Lone Peak 55, Springville 45
Morgan 62, Juan Diego Catholic 33
Olympus 53, Alta 37
Payson 47, Spanish Fork 38
Rowland Hall 58, Wasatch Academy 14
Salem Hills 53, Uintah 46
Skyline 58, West 33
Skyridge 59, Delta 32
Syracuse 42, Northridge 39
Tabiona 55, Grand County 40
Taylorsville 55, Clearfield 38
Timpanogos 41, Mountain Ridge 27
Timpview 42, Cedar City 30
Tintic 31, Merit Academy 13
Viewmont 64, Highland 59
Wasatch 51, Park City 45
Weber 31, Tooele 25
Westlake 56, Bonneville 21
Whitehorse 59, Navajo Pine, N.M. 31
Woods Cross 44, Cyprus 43
Enterprise Blue & Gold Tournament=
Crimson Cliffs 55, Providence Hall 19
Enterprise 47, Altamont 36
Preston Tournament=
Green Canyon 59, Jordan 57
North Summit 49, Roy 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
