GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 77, Gothenburg 33
Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Amherst 64, Loomis 34
Arcadia-Loup City 37, Gibbon 20
Arlington 39, Nebraska City 20
Aurora 39, Columbus Lakeview 33
Bellevue East 57, Millard West 39
Bellevue West 69, Papillion-LaVista 55
Blair 64, Plattsmouth 15
Broken Bow 54, Minden 23
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Dorchester 36
Centura 50, Central City 26
Columbus Scotus 33, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 33
Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 41
Elmwood-Murdock 45, Auburn 32
Franklin 49, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Freeman 41, Fillmore Central 37
Fullerton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Garden County 45, Morrill 38
Hershey 59, Cozad 26
Holdrege 45, Lexington 19
Johnson-Brock 45, Falls City 42
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 34
Kearney Catholic 51, Ord 24
Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 20
Lincoln Northeast 51, Columbus 23
McCook 62, Burlington, Colo. 34
McCool Junction 55, High Plains Community 22
Mead 41, Palmyra 28
Meridian 46, Cross County 39
Milford 40, Fairbury 24
Millard North 60, Omaha Benson 56
Millard South 80, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Norris 60, Elkhorn 23
Omaha Central 55, Elkhorn South 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, North Platte 29
Osceola 53, Hampton 34
Overton 49, Axtell 42
Palmer 44, St. Edward 17
Parkview Christian 57, Pawnee City 24
Perkins County 64, Kimball 34
Pleasanton 57, Hi-Line 37
Potter-Dix 37, Creek Valley 36
Ravenna 54, Burwell 37
Shelby/Rising City 32, Giltner 26
Shelton 44, Kenesaw 21
Silver Lake 66, Elba 12
South Platte 50, Leyton 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Elm Creek 28
Sutherland 35, Sandhills Valley 29
Cattle Trail Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 24, Hitchcock County 23
Southwest 67, Dundy County-Stratton 37
Semifinal=
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 46
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Medicine Valley 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.
Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.
Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.
