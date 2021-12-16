CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 11:46 AM

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

Ferrari said Thursday that Leclerc was tested upon his return from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as part of FIA and team protocols.

Leclerc stayed at the Yas Marina Circuit following Sunday’s season-ending race to participate in testing. He finished 10th in the race and then logged 87 laps during his day of testing for Pirelli.

“He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home,” Ferrari said.

Leclerc tested positive in January for COVID-19, as well.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tested positive before Sunday’s season finale race and did not compete.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

