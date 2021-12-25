HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 6:00 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 9 0 357 151 13 0 510 209
Houston 8 1 330 211 11 2 485 273
UCF 5 3 203 198 9 4 415 319
East Carolina 5 3 247 196 7 5 356 315
Tulsa 5 3 212 207 7 6 343 346
SMU 4 4 289 249 8 4 461 341
Memphis 3 5 205 224 6 6 361 351
Navy 3 5 208 220 4 8 241 339
Temple 1 7 93 330 3 9 196 450
South Florida 1 7 193 277 2 10 278 416
Tulane 1 7 185 259 2 10 331 408

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 29, Florida 17

Monday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Auburn vs. Houston, Noon

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl at Boston: Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 2 196 160 9 3 322 180
NC State 6 2 263 178 9 3 397 236
Wake Forest 7 3 383 312 10 3 536 394
Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 6 383 324
Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 7 331 318
Boston College 2 6 131 201 6 6 296 266
Syracuse 2 6 177 245 5 7 299 316

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 1 349 208 11 2 559 300
Miami 5 3 285 236 7 5 409 341
Virginia 4 4 278 274 6 6 415 382
Virginia Tech 4 4 192 192 6 6 298 275
North Carolina 4 5 310 304 6 6 437 379
Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 9 288 402
Duke 0 8 119 373 3 9 274 477

___

Monday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Louisville vs. Air Force, 3:15 p.m.

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl at Boston: Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa St. vs. Clemson, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Michigan St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Miami vs. Washington St., Noon

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 8 2 289 198 11 2 422 249
Oklahoma St. 8 2 326 159 11 2 398 218
Oklahoma 7 2 322 252 10 2 461 303
Iowa St. 5 4 313 207 7 5 394 247
Kansas St. 4 5 223 206 7 5 316 253
West Virginia 4 5 205 241 6 6 322 292
Texas Tech 3 6 240 321 6 6 360 385
TCU 3 6 231 342 5 7 344 419
Texas 3 6 306 315 5 7 423 373
Kansas 1 8 177 391 2 10 249 506

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St., 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa St. vs. Clemson, 5:45 p.m.

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Mississippi vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 3 364 229
Montana St. 7 1 208 109 12 2 420 188
Montana 7 2 293 156 10 3 385 212
E. Washington 6 3 393 250 10 3 572 362
UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 4 340 273
Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215
N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330
Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325
Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347
N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329
Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431
Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375
S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 11 2 427 253
Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302
Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347
NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285
Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289
North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366
Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337
Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335
Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 9 1 349 175 12 1 490 209
Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251
Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308
Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201
Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389
Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295
Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 3 230 211 10 3 311 249
Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219
Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246
Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197
Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272
Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

___

Tuesday’s Games

Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Michigan St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Arizona St. vs. Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Michigan vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Arkansas vs. Penn St., Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 7 1 279 122 12 2 536 216
Villanova 7 1 230 122 10 3 391 217
Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287
Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279
Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297
Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220
William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243
Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252
Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257
Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315
New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326
Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 7 2 404 233 9 5 619 411
Marshall 5 3 247 183 7 6 429 309
Old Dominion 5 3 234 202 6 7 359 361
Middle Tennessee 4 4 236 206 7 6 388 334
Charlotte 3 5 234 326 5 7 326 408
FAU 3 5 201 223 5 7 305 309
FIU 0 8 131 358 1 11 244 476

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 8 1 346 232 12 2 516 345
UAB 6 2 275 161 9 4 384 302
North Texas 5 3 226 198 6 7 357 357
UTEP 4 4 201 199 7 6 326 328
Rice 3 5 186 260 4 8 258 434
Louisiana Tech 2 6 193 258 3 9 336 408
Southern Miss. 2 6 145 220 3 9 212 335

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147
Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174
Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149
Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225
Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247
Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215
Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424
Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 6 3 331 338 7 7 462 508
Miami (Ohio) 5 3 257 176 7 6 376 300
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Bowling Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 7 2 294 277 9 5 451 472
Cent. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 6 434 283
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 6 392 390
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 7 313 369

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming 52, Kent St. 38

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20

Monday’s Games

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 123 78 7 5 299 314
NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287
Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338
Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278
Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328
Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 1 299 127 13 1 473 157
Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 4 411 314
S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 11 4 542 296
S. Illinois 6 4 277 281 8 5 402 336
South Dakota 5 4 228 210 7 5 324 248
N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 6 299 216
Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330
North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223
Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246
Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354
W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 7 2 198 177 12 2 383 277
Fresno St. 6 2 231 165 10 3 434 267
Nevada 5 3 297 200 8 4 440 293
Hawaii 3 5 199 229 6 7 374 408
San Jose St. 3 5 148 220 5 7 240 318
UNLV 2 6 186 250 2 10 249 394

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 7 2 303 235 11 3 456 342
Air Force 6 2 269 184 9 3 372 229
Boise St. 5 3 219 141 7 5 350 228
Wyoming 2 6 140 177 7 6 330 308
Colorado St. 2 6 204 243 3 9 284 339
New Mexico 1 7 72 245 3 9 146 341

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming 52, Kent St. 38

San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24

Monday’s Games

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Louisville vs. Air Force, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 4 235 167
Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229
Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210
CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339
Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302
LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405
Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 6 1 228 141 10 3 390 325
Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278
Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274
Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296
SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341
Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350
E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 7 3 294 272 10 3 408 331
Washington St. 6 3 255 220 7 5 341 291
Oregon St. 5 4 285 254 7 6 406 335
California 4 5 194 181 5 7 285 267
Washington 3 6 189 225 4 8 258 272
Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 9 245 389

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 9 1 373 192 10 3 461 268
Arizona St. 6 3 261 200 8 4 356 251
UCLA 6 3 319 244 8 4 438 321
Colorado 3 6 183 273 4 8 225 320
Southern Cal 3 6 267 308 4 8 344 381
Arizona 1 8 157 294 1 11 206 377

___

Tuesday’s Games

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Arizona St. vs. Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Miami vs. Washington St., Noon

Saturday’s Games

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 10 3 419 240
Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287
Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351
Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285
Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259
Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306
Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 3 400 322
San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277
St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178
Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348
Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301
Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229
Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346
Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332
Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377
Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229
Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 1 345 107 12 1 512 124
Kentucky 5 3 219 195 9 3 400 265
Tennessee 4 4 278 269 7 5 466 330
South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 6 256 291
Missouri 3 5 181 288 6 7 378 440
Florida 2 6 211 212 6 7 399 348
Vanderbilt 0 8 109 317 2 10 189 430

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 8 1 339 219 12 1 553 263
Mississippi 6 2 246 224 10 2 431 300
Arkansas 4 4 210 237 8 4 378 288
Texas A&M 4 4 215 171 8 4 352 191
Mississippi St. 4 4 228 218 7 5 371 303
Auburn 3 5 179 204 6 6 355 266
LSU 3 5 188 224 6 6 325 304

___

Wednesday’s Games

Army 24, Missouri 22

Thursday’s Games

UCF 29, Florida 17

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Auburn vs. Houston, Noon

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St., 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Michigan vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Arkansas vs. Penn St., Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Mississippi vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 7 1 284 214 11 2 425 295
Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227
Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188
Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259
VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365
W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454
Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434
The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378
Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 10 3 513 350
SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 9 4 586 425
Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314
McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280
Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375
Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 9 0 279 117 11 2 358 193
Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 3 333 204
Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351
Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 5 6 240 310
MVSU 3 5 186 227 4 7 216 336
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 6 3 256 196 7 5 305 315
Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284
Grambling St. 3 5 173 212 4 7 189 304
Southern U. 3 5 222 229 4 7 290 339
Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 7 2 314 167 10 4 483 310
Coastal Carolina 6 2 303 176 11 2 532 281
Georgia St. 6 2 244 187 8 5 366 352
Troy 3 5 171 257 5 7 274 313
Georgia Southern 2 6 180 235 3 9 243 377

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 9 0 263 148 13 1 435 259
Texas State 3 5 179 249 4 8 277 396
South Alabama 2 6 204 210 5 7 299 317
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 184 295 4 8 251 402
Arkansas St. 1 7 176 294 2 10 303 463

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 11 1 492 257
Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 4 411 232
E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275
Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312
Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240
Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316
Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280
Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401
Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Army 9 4 427 290
New Mexico St. 2 10 271 485
Liberty 8 5 437 280
Umass 1 11 196 517
Notre Dame 11 1 423 219
BYU 10 3 430 322
Uconn 1 11 187 462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Army 24, Missouri 22

Saturday, Jan. 1

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

