FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 9 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 9 0 357 151 13 0 510 209 Houston 8 1 330 211 11 2 485 273 UCF 5 3 203 198 9 4 415 319 East Carolina 5 3 247 196 7 5 356 315 Tulsa 5 3 212 207 7 6 343 346 SMU 4 4 289 249 8 4 461 341 Memphis 3 5 205 224 6 6 361 351 Navy 3 5 208 220 4 8 241 339 Temple 1 7 93 330 3 9 196 450 South Florida 1 7 193 277 2 10 278 416 Tulane 1 7 185 259 2 10 331 408

Thursday’s Games

UCF 29, Florida 17

Monday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Auburn vs. Houston, Noon

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl at Boston: Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 2 196 160 9 3 322 180 NC State 6 2 263 178 9 3 397 236 Wake Forest 7 3 383 312 10 3 536 394 Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 6 383 324 Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 7 331 318 Boston College 2 6 131 201 6 6 296 266 Syracuse 2 6 177 245 5 7 299 316

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 8 1 349 208 11 2 559 300 Miami 5 3 285 236 7 5 409 341 Virginia 4 4 278 274 6 6 415 382 Virginia Tech 4 4 192 192 6 6 298 275 North Carolina 4 5 310 304 6 6 437 379 Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 9 288 402 Duke 0 8 119 373 3 9 274 477

Monday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Louisville vs. Air Force, 3:15 p.m.

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl at Boston: Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa St. vs. Clemson, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Michigan St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Miami vs. Washington St., Noon

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 8 2 289 198 11 2 422 249 Oklahoma St. 8 2 326 159 11 2 398 218 Oklahoma 7 2 322 252 10 2 461 303 Iowa St. 5 4 313 207 7 5 394 247 Kansas St. 4 5 223 206 7 5 316 253 West Virginia 4 5 205 241 6 6 322 292 Texas Tech 3 6 240 321 6 6 360 385 TCU 3 6 231 342 5 7 344 419 Texas 3 6 306 315 5 7 423 373 Kansas 1 8 177 391 2 10 249 506

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St., 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa St. vs. Clemson, 5:45 p.m.

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Mississippi vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 3 364 229 Montana St. 7 1 208 109 12 2 420 188 Montana 7 2 293 156 10 3 385 212 E. Washington 6 3 393 250 10 3 572 362 UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 4 340 273 Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215 N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330 Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325 Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347 N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329 Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431 Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375 S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 11 2 427 253 Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302 Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347 NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285 Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289 North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366 Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337 Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335 Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 9 1 349 175 12 1 490 209 Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251 Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308 Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201 Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389 Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295 Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 7 3 230 211 10 3 311 249 Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219 Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246 Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197 Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263 Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272 Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

Tuesday’s Games

Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Michigan St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Arizona St. vs. Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Michigan vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Arkansas vs. Penn St., Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 1 279 122 12 2 536 216 Villanova 7 1 230 122 10 3 391 217 Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287 Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279 Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297 Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220 William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243 Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252 Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257 Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315 New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326 Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 7 2 404 233 9 5 619 411 Marshall 5 3 247 183 7 6 429 309 Old Dominion 5 3 234 202 6 7 359 361 Middle Tennessee 4 4 236 206 7 6 388 334 Charlotte 3 5 234 326 5 7 326 408 FAU 3 5 201 223 5 7 305 309 FIU 0 8 131 358 1 11 244 476

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 8 1 346 232 12 2 516 345 UAB 6 2 275 161 9 4 384 302 North Texas 5 3 226 198 6 7 357 357 UTEP 4 4 201 199 7 6 326 328 Rice 3 5 186 260 4 8 258 434 Louisiana Tech 2 6 193 258 3 9 336 408 Southern Miss. 2 6 145 220 3 9 212 335

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147 Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174 Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149 Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225 Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247 Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215 Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424 Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 6 3 331 338 7 7 462 508 Miami (Ohio) 5 3 257 176 7 6 376 300 Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364 Bowling Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368 Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359 Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 7 2 294 277 9 5 451 472 Cent. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314 Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 6 434 283 W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343 E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 6 392 390 Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 7 313 369

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming 52, Kent St. 38

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20

Monday’s Games

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 123 78 7 5 299 314 NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287 Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338 Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278 Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 1 299 127 13 1 473 157 Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 4 411 314 S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 11 4 542 296 S. Illinois 6 4 277 281 8 5 402 336 South Dakota 5 4 228 210 7 5 324 248 N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 6 299 216 Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330 North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223 Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246 Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354 W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 7 2 198 177 12 2 383 277 Fresno St. 6 2 231 165 10 3 434 267 Nevada 5 3 297 200 8 4 440 293 Hawaii 3 5 199 229 6 7 374 408 San Jose St. 3 5 148 220 5 7 240 318 UNLV 2 6 186 250 2 10 249 394

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 7 2 303 235 11 3 456 342 Air Force 6 2 269 184 9 3 372 229 Boise St. 5 3 219 141 7 5 350 228 Wyoming 2 6 140 177 7 6 330 308 Colorado St. 2 6 204 243 3 9 284 339 New Mexico 1 7 72 245 3 9 146 341

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming 52, Kent St. 38

San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24

Monday’s Games

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Louisville vs. Air Force, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 4 235 167 Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229 Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210 CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339 Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302 LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405 Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 6 1 228 141 10 3 390 325 Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278 Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274 Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296 SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341 Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350 E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 7 3 294 272 10 3 408 331 Washington St. 6 3 255 220 7 5 341 291 Oregon St. 5 4 285 254 7 6 406 335 California 4 5 194 181 5 7 285 267 Washington 3 6 189 225 4 8 258 272 Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 9 245 389

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 9 1 373 192 10 3 461 268 Arizona St. 6 3 261 200 8 4 356 251 UCLA 6 3 319 244 8 4 438 321 Colorado 3 6 183 273 4 8 225 320 Southern Cal 3 6 267 308 4 8 344 381 Arizona 1 8 157 294 1 11 206 377

Tuesday’s Games

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Arizona St. vs. Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Miami vs. Washington St., Noon

Saturday’s Games

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 10 3 419 240 Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287 Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351 Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285 Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259 Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306 Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 3 400 322 San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178 Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348 Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301 Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229 Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346 Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332 Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377 Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229 Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 1 345 107 12 1 512 124 Kentucky 5 3 219 195 9 3 400 265 Tennessee 4 4 278 269 7 5 466 330 South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 6 256 291 Missouri 3 5 181 288 6 7 378 440 Florida 2 6 211 212 6 7 399 348 Vanderbilt 0 8 109 317 2 10 189 430

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 8 1 339 219 12 1 553 263 Mississippi 6 2 246 224 10 2 431 300 Arkansas 4 4 210 237 8 4 378 288 Texas A&M 4 4 215 171 8 4 352 191 Mississippi St. 4 4 228 218 7 5 371 303 Auburn 3 5 179 204 6 6 355 266 LSU 3 5 188 224 6 6 325 304

Wednesday’s Games

Army 24, Missouri 22

Thursday’s Games

UCF 29, Florida 17

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Auburn vs. Houston, Noon

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St., 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Michigan vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Arkansas vs. Penn St., Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Mississippi vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 7 1 284 214 11 2 425 295 Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227 Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188 Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259 VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365 W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454 Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434 The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378 Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 10 3 513 350 SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 9 4 586 425 Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314 McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280 Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375 Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 9 0 279 117 11 2 358 193 Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 3 333 204 Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351 Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 5 6 240 310 MVSU 3 5 186 227 4 7 216 336 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 3 256 196 7 5 305 315 Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284 Grambling St. 3 5 173 212 4 7 189 304 Southern U. 3 5 222 229 4 7 290 339 Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 2 314 167 10 4 483 310 Coastal Carolina 6 2 303 176 11 2 532 281 Georgia St. 6 2 244 187 8 5 366 352 Troy 3 5 171 257 5 7 274 313 Georgia Southern 2 6 180 235 3 9 243 377

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 9 0 263 148 13 1 435 259 Texas State 3 5 179 249 4 8 277 396 South Alabama 2 6 204 210 5 7 299 317 Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 184 295 4 8 251 402 Arkansas St. 1 7 176 294 2 10 303 463

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 11 1 492 257 Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 4 411 232 E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275 Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312 Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240 Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316 Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280 Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 9 4 427 290 New Mexico St. 2 10 271 485 Liberty 8 5 437 280 Umass 1 11 196 517 Notre Dame 11 1 423 219 BYU 10 3 430 322 Uconn 1 11 187 462

Wednesday’s Games

Army 24, Missouri 22

Saturday, Jan. 1

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

