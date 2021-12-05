CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Crowd trouble mars Belgian soccer matches

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 6:25 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer league condemned the “unacceptable” behavior of fans involved in pitch invasions Sunday at two top-flight matches.

The match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was stopped in the 88th minute after Standard fans threw flares and took to the field, with Standard trailing 3-0 at home.

Video footage showed Standard fans approaching the stand where Charleroi supporters sat and throwing projectiles in their direction.

Crowd trouble also marred the match between Beerschot and Antwerp.

“The way the Antwerp derby and the Walloon derby took place is a disgrace for professional soccer,” said Pierre François, the Pro League CEO. “We apologize for these unacceptable incidents and hope that the clubs concerned will take clear measures against the offenders.”

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

