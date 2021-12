All Times Eastern Sunday, Nov. 28 Semifinals East Division Hamilton 23, Montreal 12 West Division Saskatchewan 33, Calgary 30, OT…

All Times Eastern Sunday, Nov. 28 Semifinals East Division

Hamilton 23, Montreal 12

West Division

Saskatchewan 33, Calgary 30, OT

Sunday, Dec. 5 Finals East Division

Hamilton 27, Toronto 19

West Division

Saskatchewan vs. Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Grey Cup Sunday, Dec. 12

Finals winners, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.