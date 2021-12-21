2021 Luxury Tax Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $15,524,707 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $210 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers pay 20% on the amount over $210 million but less than $230 million, a 32% rate on the amount over $230 million but less than $250 million and a 62.5% rate on the amount over $250 million. San Diego pays a 20% rate on the amount over $210 million.

L.A. Dodgers $285,599,944 San Diego 216,467,391 Philadelphia 209,370,501 N.Y. Yankees 208,418,540 N.Y. Mets 207,728,776 Boston 207,640,471 Houston 206,641,209 L.A. Angels 198,984,916 St. Louis 198,350,234 Chicago White Sox 177,837,827 Washington 174,582,117 San Francisco 173,481,453 Atlanta 172,630,704 Toronto 166,054,167 Chicago Cubs 165,665,645 Minnesota 145,511,247 Cincinnati 144,248,891 Milwaukee 131,990,136 Colorado 117,210,393 Texas 111,309,808 Arizona 109,387,132 Kansas City 108,026,769 Detroit 103,879,667 Seattle 102,679,174 Oakland 102,225,663 Tampa Bay 89,833,652 Miami 82,332,229 Baltimore 76,348,794 Cleveland 62,212,834 Pittsburgh 61,812,141 Totals $4,518,462,425

