Tuesday, Nov. 30 EAST Harvard 99, Merrimack 75 Temple 49, Georgetown 47 SOUTH Georgia Southern 85, Coll. of Charleston 65…

Tuesday, Nov. 30

EAST

Harvard 99, Merrimack 75

Temple 49, Georgetown 47

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 85, Coll. of Charleston 65

Wofford 74, High Point 52

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.