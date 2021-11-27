HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 4:09 PM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday.

The Portuguese league game was not called off by authorities.

Playing with two fewer players, Belenenses was soon trailing by three goals in the first half.

The laws of soccer allow for games to be played as long as each team has seven players, including a goalkeeper.

Club president Rui Pedro Soares said that despite having a decimated squad his club did not ask for the game to be postponed.

