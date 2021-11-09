CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
US Open champion Raducanu loses to qualifier Wang in Linz

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 3:54 PM

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang’s serve.

Raducanu lost a 4-2 lead in the second set but won it in the tiebreaker. She took a medical timeout before saving two match points on Wang’s serve at 5-4 in the third but the qualifier broke Raducanu again and closed out the win in her next service game.

Wang next plays Alison Riske. The eighth-seeded American defeated Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Simona Halep reached the quarterfinal after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3, and third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.

Also advancing were Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, and Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

