US goalkeeper Steffen extends Man City contract until 2025

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 2:46 PM

Manchester City’s American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a contract extension tying him to the club until the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old United States international joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and spent a year on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf before being part of the squad that won the Premier League and League Cup last season.

“This is a fantastic moment me — I am so happy to be committing my future to Manchester City,” said Steffen, who played every match for City in the League Cup and FA Cup last season. “I want to keep pushing (first-choice goalkeeper) Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive.”

Steffen has played 24 games for the U.S. and helped the team win the CONCACAF Nations League in June.

