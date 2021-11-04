CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 56, Penelope 0

¶ Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6

¶ Follett 54, Hedley 6

OTHER=

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon strips down CMMC program to streamline industry cyber assessments

JAIC driving more AI capabilities to where DoD needs them

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DoD makes $6.2 billion award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up