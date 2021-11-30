CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28
Quad City 15 11 2 1 1 24 57 31
Knoxville 14 11 2 0 1 23 53 25
Fayetteville 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 34
Evansville 15 9 6 0 0 18 39 35
Pensacola 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 37
Peoria 10 5 3 0 2 12 23 17
Roanoke 11 4 4 1 2 11 31 31
Birmingham 15 2 9 4 0 8 36 65
Vermilion County 12 1 10 1 0 3 18 56
Macon 14 1 12 0 1 3 22 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up