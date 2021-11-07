CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13
Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16
Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18
Knoxville 6 5 1 0 0 10 15 10
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Fayetteville 6 4 2 0 0 8 15 11
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8
Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36
Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Quad City 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Macon at Roanoke, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

