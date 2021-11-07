All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13 Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16 Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18 Knoxville 6 5 1 0 0 10 15 10 Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 Fayetteville 6 4 2 0 0 8 15 11 Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8 Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36 Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18 Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24 Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Quad City 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Macon at Roanoke, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

