Home » Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 9:30 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 15, Sugarcreek Garaway 12

Kirtland 25, Garrettsville Garfield 7

Region 19=

Wheelersburg 17, Ironton 14

Region 20=

Versailles 14, Cin. Taft 0

Division VI=

Region 22=

Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14

Liberty Center 38, Archbold 35

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Barnesville 7

Region 24=

Coldwater 42, Mechanicsburg 6

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 42, Lucas 23

Warren JFK 35, Norwalk St. Paul 7

Region 26=

Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Edon 26

Region 27=

Newark Cath. 35, Howard E. Knox 7

Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 28

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 34, DeGraff Riverside 0

St. Henry 34, New Madison Tri-Village 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

