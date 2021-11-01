Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Sports » Pulisic could make Chelsea…

Pulisic could make Chelsea return in Champions League

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 1/2 months when the Blues play at Malmö on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Pulisic dribbled into the penalty area and tumbled over Maynor Figueroa, a former Wigan and Hull defender now with Major League Soccer’s Houston team.

Pulisic returned to full training last week.

He has played for Chelsea just twice this season, in the European Super Cup against Villarreal on Aug. 11 and in the Premier League opener three days later against Crystal Palace, when he scored.

Pulisic was then sidelined following a positive COVID-19 test — he is fully vaccinated — and returned for the U.S. qualifier against Canada on Sept. 5.

The Americans’ next qualifier is Nov. 12 against Mexico in Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up