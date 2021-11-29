CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 11:28 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle.

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.

It is the latest in a long list of injuries.

Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.

Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.

