PGA Tour World Wide Tech Championship Scores

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 7:34 PM

Friday
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 Million
Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
Second Round

Matthew Wolff 61-68_129

Scottie Scheffler 67-64_131

Carlos Ortiz 67-65_132

Viktor Hovland 67-65_132

Bill Haas 65-68_133

Anirban Lahiri 67-66_133

Michael Thompson 68-65_133

Sergio Garcia 64-69_133

Talor Gooch 64-69_133

Aaron Wise 63-70_133

Billy Horschel 64-69_133

Ryan Palmer 69-64_133

Justin Thomas 68-65_133

J.J. Spaun 65-68_133

Russell Henley 65-69_134

Doug Ghim 69-65_134

James Hahn 67-67_134

Andrew Landry 66-68_134

Martin Laird 68-66_134

Matt Kuchar 68-66_134

Garrick Higgo 71-63_134

Denny McCarthy 67-68_135

John Huh 66-69_135

Thomas Detry 67-68_135

Charles Howell III 69-66_135

Joaquin Niemann 69-66_135

Seamus Power 68-67_135

Alex Noren 69-67_136

Doc Redman 70-66_136

Nick Taylor 67-69_136

Abraham Ancer 68-68_136

Brendon Todd 67-69_136

Roberto Díaz 71-65_136

Andrew Putnam 68-68_136

Joel Dahmen 65-71_136

Tony Finau 67-69_136

Danny Willett 68-68_136

Tyrrell Hatton 70-66_136

Adam Long 66-70_136

Henrik Norlander 70-66_136

Brendan Steele 70-67_137

Matt Fitzpatrick 68-69_137

Sepp Straka 66-71_137

Keith Mitchell 68-69_137

C.T. Pan 69-68_137

Brandt Snedeker 66-71_137

Patton Kizzire 68-69_137

Adam Hadwin 69-68_137

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-68_137

Scott Piercy 69-68_137

Danny Lee 68-69_137

Chris Kirk 64-73_137

Kevin Tway 68-69_137

Tyler Duncan 67-70_137

Justin Rose 67-70_137

Maverick McNealy 68-69_137

Adam Svensson 72-65_137

Brian Stuard 69-69_138

Charl Schwartzel 69-69_138

Patrick Reed 73-65_138

Keegan Bradley 71-67_138

Aaron Rai 67-71_138

Andrew Novak 66-72_138

Greyson Sigg 69-69_138

Troy Merritt 68-70_138

Tom Hoge 72-66_138

Chez Reavie 66-72_138

Rickie Fowler 66-72_138

Hudson Swafford 68-70_138

Vincent Whaley 70-68_138

The following players failed to make the cut.

Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139

Hank Lebioda 73-66_139

Sung Kang 68-71_139

Gary Woodland 67-72_139

Roger Sloan 69-70_139

Ian Poulter 66-73_139

Harold Varner III 71-68_139

Rory Sabbatini 68-71_139

Camilo Villegas 69-70_139

Charley Hoffman 71-68_139

Russell Knox 69-70_139

Davis Riley 70-69_139

Luke List 69-70_139

Brice Garnett 71-69_140

Sam Ryder 73-67_140

Luke Donald 73-67_140

J.T. Poston 71-69_140

Pat Perez 72-68_140

Kyle Stanley 74-66_140

Kevin Streelman 70-70_140

Trey Mullinax 69-71_140

Will Zalatoris 71-69_140

Ryan Moore 68-72_140

Nate Lashley 68-72_140

Shane Lowry 71-69_140

Matt Jones 70-70_140

Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140

Kramer Hickok 68-72_140

Nick Watney 72-69_141

Dylan Frittelli 71-70_141

Martin Trainer 72-69_141

Brian Gay 75-66_141

Cameron Tringale 70-71_141

Braden Thornberry 70-71_141

Graeme McDowell 70-71_141

Henrik Stenson 69-72_141

Stephan Jaeger 67-74_141

Zach Johnson 73-69_142

Richy Werenski 73-69_142

Juan Carlos Benitez 74-68_142

Jonas Blixt 72-70_142

Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142

Brooks Koepka 71-71_142

Brian Harman 73-70_143

Francesco Molinari 72-71_143

Lucas Herbert 75-68_143

Adam Schenk 73-70_143

JD Fernandez 69-74_143

Jimmy Walker 72-71_143

Guido Migliozzi 69-74_143

Scott Stallings 75-69_144

Taylor Pendrith 76-68_144

Peter Malnati 73-71_144

Curtis Thompson 75-70_145

Eugenio Chacarra 73-73_146

Willie Mack III 73-73_146

Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146

Camilo Aguado 74-72_146

David Lipsky 77-69_146

Mito Pereira 70-78_148

Samuel Del Val 76-76_152

