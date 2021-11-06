PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

Saturday At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours Boca Raton, Fla. Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million First Round…

Woody Austin 32-34_66

Jim Furyk 32-34_66

Brett Quigley 34-33_67

Ernie Els 32-35_67

Kenny Perry 33-35_68

Paul Broadhurst 33-35_68

K.J. Choi 34-34_68

Tim Herron 35-33_68

Jeff Maggert 35-33_68

Steven Alker 35-33_68

Billy Mayfair 35-33_68

Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-35_68

Scott Dunlap 32-36_68

Brandt Jobe 35-34_69

Vijay Singh 34-35_69

Shane Bertsch 34-35_69

Kirk Triplett 35-34_69

Tim Petrovic 34-35_69

Ken Duke 36-33_69

Paul Goydos 35-35_70

Glen Day 36-34_70

Stephen Ames 36-34_70

Retief Goosen 36-34_70

Bernhard Langer 34-36_70

Gene Sauers 37-34_71

Marco Dawson 36-35_71

Cameron Beckman 36-35_71

Rod Pampling 35-36_71

Kevin Sutherland 35-36_71

Doug Barron 36-35_71

Billy Andrade 34-37_71

Wes Short, Jr. 35-37_72

Lee Janzen 38-34_72

Scott Parel 39-33_72

Steve Flesch 38-34_72

Ken Tanigawa 36-36_72

Dicky Pride 36-37_73

Rocco Mediate 39-34_73

Colin Montgomerie 37-37_74

Alex Cejka 38-37_75

Bob Estes 38-37_75

Tom Byrum 38-37_75

Stephen Leaney 40-36_76

Tom Lehman 39-37_76

Mike Weir 41-37_78

Darren Clarke 42-37_79

Jerry Kelly 38-41_79

