PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|First Round
Woody Austin 32-34_66
Jim Furyk 32-34_66
Brett Quigley 34-33_67
Ernie Els 32-35_67
Kenny Perry 33-35_68
Paul Broadhurst 33-35_68
K.J. Choi 34-34_68
Tim Herron 35-33_68
Jeff Maggert 35-33_68
Steven Alker 35-33_68
Billy Mayfair 35-33_68
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-35_68
Scott Dunlap 32-36_68
Brandt Jobe 35-34_69
Vijay Singh 34-35_69
Shane Bertsch 34-35_69
Kirk Triplett 35-34_69
Tim Petrovic 34-35_69
Ken Duke 36-33_69
Paul Goydos 35-35_70
Glen Day 36-34_70
Stephen Ames 36-34_70
Retief Goosen 36-34_70
Bernhard Langer 34-36_70
Gene Sauers 37-34_71
Marco Dawson 36-35_71
Cameron Beckman 36-35_71
Rod Pampling 35-36_71
Kevin Sutherland 35-36_71
Doug Barron 36-35_71
Billy Andrade 34-37_71
Wes Short, Jr. 35-37_72
Lee Janzen 38-34_72
Scott Parel 39-33_72
Steve Flesch 38-34_72
Ken Tanigawa 36-36_72
Dicky Pride 36-37_73
Rocco Mediate 39-34_73
Colin Montgomerie 37-37_74
Alex Cejka 38-37_75
Bob Estes 38-37_75
Tom Byrum 38-37_75
Stephen Leaney 40-36_76
Tom Lehman 39-37_76
Mike Weir 41-37_78
Darren Clarke 42-37_79
Jerry Kelly 38-41_79
