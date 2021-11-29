PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National

|Monday
|Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,493; Par: 72
|First
|This 72-hole tournament will conclude on Thursday
Jody Bellflower 34-35_069 -3
Danny King 37-33_070 -2
Ricardo Gonzalez 34-36_070 -2
Michael Watson 37-34_071 -1
Amandeep Johl 38-34_072 E
Mark Brown 34-38_072 E
Jeff Gove 37-35_072 E
Jarmo Sandelin 35-37_072 E
Marcus Meloan 36-36_072 E
Mike Stone 35-38_073 +1
Michel Dagenais 37-36_073 +1
Roderick Bastard 39-34_073 +1
Jesús Rivas 37-36_073 +1
Ted Tryba 32-41_073 +1
Dennis Hendershott 37-36_073 +1
John Riegger 35-38_073 +1
Bobby Gage 37-36_073 +1
Neal Lancaster 36-37_073 +1
TJ Cosgrove 34-40_074 +2
Kelly Berger 37-37_074 +2
Chad Kurmel 37-37_074 +2
Craig Vanhorn 35-39_074 +2
Eric Egloff 37-37_074 +2
Tim Cantwell 38-36_074 +2
Skip Kendall 36-38_074 +2
Tim Weinhart 35-39_074 +2
Troy Parker 35-40_075 +3
Álvaro Pinedo 37-38_075 +3
Micah Rudosky 37-38_075 +3
Brian Mogg 37-38_075 +3
Frank Esposito 36-39_075 +3
Cliff Kresge 37-38_075 +3
Roger Rowland 39-36_075 +3
John Smith 37-38_075 +3
Donald Carpenter III 37-38_075 +3
David Noto 36-40_076 +4
Doug Rohrbaugh 38-38_076 +4
José Coceres 37-39_076 +4
Jay Jurecic 37-39_076 +4
Tejal Patel 36-40_076 +4
John Connelly 38-38_076 +4
John O’Brien 39-37_076 +4
Ronaldo Francisco 37-40_077 +5
Rafael Barcellos 39-38_077 +5
Todd Bailey 40-37_077 +5
Scott Henderson 36-41_077 +5
David Cauthen 38-39_077 +5
Britt Pavelonis 40-38_078 +6
David Plumb 40-38_078 +6
Mike Woodcock 38-40_078 +6
Jeffrey Mason 39-39_078 +6
Ruben Gonzalez 39-40_079 +7
Paul Parlane 39-40_079 +7
Tom Stankowski 36-43_079 +7
Jeff Williams 41-38_079 +7
Shaun Powers 41-38_079 +7
Perry Parker 39-40_079 +7
Richard Tinworth 40-39_079 +7
Danny Gonzales 39-40_079 +7
Cristian Caballero 42-38_080 +8
Mike Grob 39-41_080 +8
Mike Genovese 39-41_080 +8
John Kelly 40-40_080 +8
Chris Sullivan 40-41_081 +9
John Elliott 40-42_082 +10
Allen Abbott 41-42_083 +11
Hector Valdez 40-43_083 +11
Mack Tucker 42-42_084 +12
Scooter Hall 43-41_084 +12
Greg Newberry 41-44_085 +13
Kenny Bontz 43-43_086 +14
Christopher Moore 41-46_087 +15
Sath Nop 42-45_087 +15
Perfecto Miartus 45-45_090 +18
