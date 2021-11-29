PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National

Monday Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,493; Par: 72 First This 72-hole tournament will…

Jody Bellflower 34-35_069 -3

Danny King 37-33_070 -2

Ricardo Gonzalez 34-36_070 -2

Michael Watson 37-34_071 -1

Amandeep Johl 38-34_072 E

Mark Brown 34-38_072 E

Jeff Gove 37-35_072 E

Jarmo Sandelin 35-37_072 E

Marcus Meloan 36-36_072 E

Mike Stone 35-38_073 +1

Michel Dagenais 37-36_073 +1

Roderick Bastard 39-34_073 +1

Jesús Rivas 37-36_073 +1

Ted Tryba 32-41_073 +1

Dennis Hendershott 37-36_073 +1

John Riegger 35-38_073 +1

Bobby Gage 37-36_073 +1

Neal Lancaster 36-37_073 +1

TJ Cosgrove 34-40_074 +2

Kelly Berger 37-37_074 +2

Chad Kurmel 37-37_074 +2

Craig Vanhorn 35-39_074 +2

Eric Egloff 37-37_074 +2

Tim Cantwell 38-36_074 +2

Skip Kendall 36-38_074 +2

Tim Weinhart 35-39_074 +2

Troy Parker 35-40_075 +3

Álvaro Pinedo 37-38_075 +3

Micah Rudosky 37-38_075 +3

Brian Mogg 37-38_075 +3

Frank Esposito 36-39_075 +3

Cliff Kresge 37-38_075 +3

Roger Rowland 39-36_075 +3

John Smith 37-38_075 +3

Donald Carpenter III 37-38_075 +3

David Noto 36-40_076 +4

Doug Rohrbaugh 38-38_076 +4

José Coceres 37-39_076 +4

Jay Jurecic 37-39_076 +4

Tejal Patel 36-40_076 +4

John Connelly 38-38_076 +4

John O’Brien 39-37_076 +4

Ronaldo Francisco 37-40_077 +5

Rafael Barcellos 39-38_077 +5

Todd Bailey 40-37_077 +5

Scott Henderson 36-41_077 +5

David Cauthen 38-39_077 +5

Britt Pavelonis 40-38_078 +6

David Plumb 40-38_078 +6

Mike Woodcock 38-40_078 +6

Jeffrey Mason 39-39_078 +6

Ruben Gonzalez 39-40_079 +7

Paul Parlane 39-40_079 +7

Tom Stankowski 36-43_079 +7

Jeff Williams 41-38_079 +7

Shaun Powers 41-38_079 +7

Perry Parker 39-40_079 +7

Richard Tinworth 40-39_079 +7

Danny Gonzales 39-40_079 +7

Cristian Caballero 42-38_080 +8

Mike Grob 39-41_080 +8

Mike Genovese 39-41_080 +8

John Kelly 40-40_080 +8

Chris Sullivan 40-41_081 +9

John Elliott 40-42_082 +10

Allen Abbott 41-42_083 +11

Hector Valdez 40-43_083 +11

Mack Tucker 42-42_084 +12

Scooter Hall 43-41_084 +12

Greg Newberry 41-44_085 +13

Kenny Bontz 43-43_086 +14

Christopher Moore 41-46_087 +15

Sath Nop 42-45_087 +15

Perfecto Miartus 45-45_090 +18

