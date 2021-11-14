PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.5 Million
|Final Round
Phil Mickelson (880000), $440,000 65-67-68-65_265 -19
Steven Alker (500000), $250,000 66-65-68-67_266 -18
Darren Clarke (385000), $192,500 68-67-68-64_267 -17
David Toms (385000), $192,500 66-71-65-65_267 -17
Brandt Jobe (276250), $138,125 66-68-68-66_268 -16
Jim Furyk (276250), $138,125 65-67-65-71_268 -16
Paul Goydos (150000), $75,000 70-68-68-63_269 -15
Miguel Angel Jiménez (150000), $75,000 70-66-69-64_269 -15
Steve Flesch (150000), $75,000 69-68-67-65_269 -15
Brett Quigley (150000), $75,000 67-67-69-66_269 -15
Stephen Ames (150000), $75,000 67-67-65-70_269 -15
Kirk Triplett (150000), $75,000 65-64-69-71_269 -15
Doug Barron (107500), $53,750 68-70-68-65_271 -13
Vijay Singh (107500), $53,750 69-65-69-68_271 -13
Fred Couples (107500), $53,750 66-69-68-68_271 -13
Scott Parel (107500), $53,750 67-68-66-70_271 -13
Bernhard Langer (95000), $47,500 68-72-63-69_272 -12
Ernie Els (85000), $42,500 68-73-67-65_273 -11
Alex Cejka (85000), $42,500 71-67-68-67_273 -11
Retief Goosen (58750), $29,375 70-68-70-66_274 -10
Woody Austin (58750), $29,375 71-66-69-68_274 -10
Wes Short, Jr. (58750), $29,375 67-70-69-68_274 -10
Kenny Perry (58750), $29,375 68-70-67-69_274 -10
Kevin Sutherland (45000), $22,500 72-67-68-68_275 -9
Jerry Kelly (45000), $22,500 67-67-70-71_275 -9
K.J. Choi (45000), $22,500 66-67-71-71_275 -9
Paul Broadhurst (37917), $18,958 69-68-71-68_276 -8
Rod Pampling (37917), $18,958 69-73-66-68_276 -8
Glen Day (37917), $18,958 70-68-69-69_276 -8
Dicky Pride (35000), $17,500 67-69-74-67_277 -7
Colin Montgomerie (33750), $16,875 69-70-69-71_279 -5
Tim Petrovic (31875), $15,938 72-73-67-70_282 -2
Mike Weir (31875), $15,938 68-70-70-74_282 -2
Gene Sauers (30000), $15,000 69-74-70-70_283 -1
