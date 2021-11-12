PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million Second Round Kirk Triplett 65-64_129 -13 Steven…

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64_129 -13

Steven Alker 66-65_131 -11

Jim Furyk 65-67_132 -10

Phil Mickelson 67-65_132 -10

K.J. Choi 67-65_133 -9

Vijay Singh 69-65_134 -8

Jerry Kelly 67-67_134 -8

Brett Quigley 67-67_134 -8

Stephen Ames 67-67_134 -8

Brandt Jobe 66-68_134 -8

Darren Clarke 68-67_135 -7

Scott Parel 67-68_135 -7

Fred Couples 66-69_135 -7

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66_136 -6

Dicky Pride 67-69_136 -6

Woody Austin 71-66_137 -5

Steve Flesch 69-68_137 -5

Paul Broadhurst 69-68_137 -5

Wes Short, Jr. 67-70_137 -5

David Toms 66-61_137 -5

Alex Cejka 71-67_138 -4

Robert Karlsson 70-68_138 -4

Retief Goosen 70-68_138 -4

Paul Goydos 70-68_138 -4

Glen Day 70-68_138 -4

Mike Weir 68-70_138 -4

Kenny Perry 68-70_138 -4

Doug Barron 68-70_138 -4

Kevin Sutherland 72-67_139 -3

Colin Montgomerie 69-70_139 -3

Bernhard Langer 68-72_140 -2

Ernie Els 68-73_141 -1

Rod Pampling 69-73_142 E

Gene Sauers 69-74_143 +1

Tim Petrovic 72-73_145 +3

