PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:48 PM

Friday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix, Ariz.
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Purse: $2.5 Million
Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64_129 -13

Steven Alker 66-65_131 -11

Jim Furyk 65-67_132 -10

Phil Mickelson 67-65_132 -10

K.J. Choi 67-65_133  -9

Vijay Singh 69-65_134  -8

Jerry Kelly 67-67_134  -8

Brett Quigley 67-67_134  -8

Stephen Ames 67-67_134  -8

Brandt Jobe 66-68_134  -8

Darren Clarke 68-67_135  -7

Scott Parel 67-68_135  -7

Fred Couples 66-69_135  -7

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66_136  -6

Dicky Pride 67-69_136  -6

Woody Austin 71-66_137  -5

Steve Flesch 69-68_137  -5

Paul Broadhurst 69-68_137  -5

Wes Short, Jr. 67-70_137  -5

David Toms 66-61_137  -5

Alex Cejka 71-67_138  -4

Robert Karlsson 70-68_138  -4

Retief Goosen 70-68_138  -4

Paul Goydos 70-68_138  -4

Glen Day 70-68_138  -4

Mike Weir 68-70_138  -4

Kenny Perry 68-70_138  -4

Doug Barron 68-70_138  -4

Kevin Sutherland 72-67_139  -3

Colin Montgomerie 69-70_139  -3

Bernhard Langer 68-72_140  -2

Ernie Els 68-73_141  -1

Rod Pampling 69-73_142   E

Gene Sauers 69-74_143  +1

Tim Petrovic 72-73_145  +3

