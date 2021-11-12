PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.5 Million
|Second Round
Kirk Triplett 65-64_129 -13
Steven Alker 66-65_131 -11
Jim Furyk 65-67_132 -10
Phil Mickelson 67-65_132 -10
K.J. Choi 67-65_133 -9
Vijay Singh 69-65_134 -8
Jerry Kelly 67-67_134 -8
Brett Quigley 67-67_134 -8
Stephen Ames 67-67_134 -8
Brandt Jobe 66-68_134 -8
Darren Clarke 68-67_135 -7
Scott Parel 67-68_135 -7
Fred Couples 66-69_135 -7
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66_136 -6
Dicky Pride 67-69_136 -6
Woody Austin 71-66_137 -5
Steve Flesch 69-68_137 -5
Paul Broadhurst 69-68_137 -5
Wes Short, Jr. 67-70_137 -5
David Toms 66-61_137 -5
Alex Cejka 71-67_138 -4
Robert Karlsson 70-68_138 -4
Retief Goosen 70-68_138 -4
Paul Goydos 70-68_138 -4
Glen Day 70-68_138 -4
Mike Weir 68-70_138 -4
Kenny Perry 68-70_138 -4
Doug Barron 68-70_138 -4
Kevin Sutherland 72-67_139 -3
Colin Montgomerie 69-70_139 -3
Bernhard Langer 68-72_140 -2
Ernie Els 68-73_141 -1
Rod Pampling 69-73_142 E
Gene Sauers 69-74_143 +1
Tim Petrovic 72-73_145 +3
