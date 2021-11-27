Norwich misses chances in 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich squandered good scoring chances in a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League…

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich squandered good scoring chances in a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Saves by goalkeeper José Sá from Teemu Pukki in the 71st minute and Lukas Rupp 10 minutes later salvaged a point for Wolves at Carrow Road.

Norwich, stuck in the relegation zone, is unbeaten in three matches but missed a chance to win its third straight and second under new manager Dean Smith.

The tie left Wolverhampton alone in sixth place.

Rupp slipped the ball to Pukki in the center of the box but the Finland forward could only lunge at it, getting off a shot that a charging Sá saved with his left leg. Soon after, Milot Rashica reached the byline and passed back to an open Rupp, whose rushed shot was stopped by Sá.

In the first half, Pukki found Josh Sargent alone at the top of the box but the United States forward sent his curling shot high over the crossbar.

Sá later made a good save from right back Max Aarons, who played a one-two with Rupp and shaved the outside of the post.

Wolves had a good opportunity just before the break when Norwich tried to pass the ball out from the back under pressure from Raul Jimenez. Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul’s awkward clearance went to João Moutinho, whose shot was low and hard but straight at Krul.

Norwich won its first game this month but then fired Daniel Farke as manager, replacing him with Smith, who had been fired by Aston Villa.

