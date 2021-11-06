Newcastle draws 1-1 with Brighton in front of Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Isaac Hayden’s equalizer gave relegation-threatened Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Brighton in front of prospective new…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Isaac Hayden’s equalizer gave relegation-threatened Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Brighton in front of prospective new manager Eddie Howe in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton took the lead from the penalty spot through Leandro Trossard in the 24th minute after he was fouled by Ciaran Clark.

Against the run of play, Newcastle struck a leveler in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Hayden, who volleyed into the back of the net.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in second-half stoppage time for impeding Callum Wilson, with defender Lewis Dunk forced to briefly take the gloves.

But sixth-placed Brighton held on against a side next-from-last in the standings.

Howe was sitting next to Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who worked with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund on buying the northeast English club last month.

Howe is poised to succeed Steve Bruce, who was fired by the new owners, after Unai Emery rejected the job to stay at Villarreal.

Howe has been out of management since leaving Bournemouth after being relegated in 2020, having guided the team into the top division for the first time and staying five years.

