MATCHDAY: Newcastle looks for first win in 14th EPL game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 1:57 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Three of the bottom four in the Premier League are in action at the start of a midweek round of games. Among them is Newcastle, which is in last place and will look for its first win in a home match against next-to-last Norwich. Newcastle, which recently came under Saudi Arabia ownership, has six points from 13 games. Leeds, which is just outside the relegation zone in fourth-to-last place, hosts Crystal Palace in the other game.

ITALY

Juventus is struggling on and off the pitch and Massimiliano Allegri’s side is desperate for a win. Juventus was roundly jeered by its fans as it lost at home to Atalanta 1-0 at the weekend. That came four days after losing at Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League. Next up is a must-win game at bottom-placed Salernitana. Atalanta can move level with third-placed Inter if it beats relegation-threatened Venezia. Fiorentina is in fifth place but has had a mixed set of results recently. It hosts lowly Sampdoria, and struggling Cagliari travels to Hellas Verona.

