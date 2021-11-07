CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Marseille drops points in 0-0 home draw with 10-man Metz

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 9:41 AM

PARIS (AP) — Marseille dropped vital points in the French league after it failed to break down 10-man Metz in the second half and drew 0-0 at home on Sunday.

Including stoppage time, Marseille had an extra player for more than 40 minutes after Metz central defender Jemerson was sent off in the 56th.

Brazilian midfielder Gerson scored two minutes later for Marseille, but his close-range effort was ruled out after a video review picked up a foul on defender Dylan Bronn.

The 1 p.m. kickoff was perhaps unfair on Marseille, which played a Europa League game on Thursday night. The draw leaves it in fourth place.

Nice needed only a draw at home to midtable Montpellier later Sunday to overtake Lens and move into second place on goal difference.

Nice striker Andy Delort was set to face the club that sold him this summer in a move that angered Montpellier fans.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Saturday but conceded careless late goals after leading 3-0.

