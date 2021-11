Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The 14 free agents given $18.4 million qualifying offers Sunday by their former teams. Players have…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Eduardo Rodríguez.

HOUSTON (2) — Carlos Correa, ss; Justin Verlander, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Raisel Iglesias, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Robbie Ray, lhp; Marcus Semien, 2b-ss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Freddie Freeman, 1b.

CINCINNATI (1) — Nick Castellanos, of.

COLORADO (1) — Trevor Story, ss.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Corey Seager, ss; Chris Taylor, inf-of.

NEW YORK (2) — Michael Conforto, of; Noah Syndergaard, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Brandon Belt, 1b.

