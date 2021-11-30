Former Olympian Hachlaf banned 6 years for 2nd doping case

MONACO (AP) — Moroccan runner Halima Hachlaf was banned for six years on Tuesday for a second doping offense. Hachlaf,…

MONACO (AP) — Moroccan runner Halima Hachlaf was banned for six years on Tuesday for a second doping offense.

Hachlaf, who ran in the 800 meters at the 2012 London Olympics, tested positive for a synthetic steroid hormone at a race in Rabat in January. She did not have an exemption to use it as a medicine, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in its verdict.

The 33-year-old runner previously served a four-year ban for suspected blood doping and returned to compete at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. She was eliminated in the 800 semifinals.

The AIU said Hachlaf did not respond to requests to cooperate with the case and has been suspended from the sport through 2027. She can challenge the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Hachlaf twice won races on the Diamond League circuit before competing for Morocco at the 2012 Olympics. She was eliminated in the semifinals in London.

