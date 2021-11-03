FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 4 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 4 0 166 56 8 0 319 114 Houston 5 0 188 113 7 1 298 158 SMU 3 1 164 111 7 1 336 203 UCF 3 2 144 120 5 3 278 207 East Carolina 2 2 121 94 4 4 230 213 Tulsa 2 2 94 125 3 5 195 247 Navy 2 4 135 168 2 6 145 240 Memphis 1 3 102 110 4 4 258 237 Temple 1 3 58 166 3 5 161 286 South Florida 1 3 96 116 2 6 181 255 Tulane 0 4 89 178 1 7 235 327

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at Memphis, Noon

UCF at SMU, Noon

Houston at Temple, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 5 0 194 109 8 0 347 191 NC State 3 1 118 72 6 2 252 130 Clemson 4 2 118 109 5 3 170 122 Syracuse 2 3 143 132 5 4 265 203 Louisville 2 3 139 136 4 4 235 217 Florida St. 2 3 125 151 3 5 239 215 Boston College 0 4 40 101 4 4 205 166

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 3 1 141 83 6 2 351 175 Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 3 350 277 Miami 2 2 139 139 4 4 263 244 North Carolina 3 3 199 185 4 4 292 246 Virginia Tech 2 2 86 96 4 4 192 179 Georgia Tech 2 4 162 189 3 5 228 228 Duke 0 4 41 162 3 5 196 266

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at North Carolina, Noon

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Florida St., TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 6 0 247 167 9 0 386 218 Baylor 4 1 166 104 7 1 299 155 Oklahoma St. 4 1 163 85 7 1 235 144 Iowa St. 3 2 176 117 5 3 257 157 Kansas St. 2 3 127 137 5 3 220 184 Texas 2 3 198 180 4 4 315 238 West Virginia 2 3 120 132 4 4 237 183 Texas Tech 2 4 175 233 5 4 295 297 TCU 1 4 139 175 3 5 252 252 Kansas 0 5 54 235 1 7 126 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon

Kansas at Texas, TBA

TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 5 0 155 47 7 1 268 83 Sacramento St. 5 0 163 86 6 2 228 169 E. Washington 4 1 252 122 7 1 412 225 UC Davis 4 1 117 77 7 1 249 128 Montana 3 2 142 102 6 2 228 130 N. Arizona 3 2 155 144 4 4 199 239 Portland St. 3 2 145 116 4 4 225 216 Weber St. 3 2 134 88 4 4 216 168 N. Colorado 2 4 85 181 3 6 147 246 Idaho 1 4 128 205 2 6 210 303 Idaho St. 1 5 101 186 1 7 125 270 Cal Poly 0 5 55 188 1 7 107 316 S. Utah 0 6 117 207 1 8 185 328

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 4 0 112 52 7 1 226 138 Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 164 64 5 3 248 213 North Alabama 2 2 152 139 2 6 218 266 Charleston Southern 2 3 122 136 3 4 188 188 Robert Morris 2 3 131 170 3 4 153 231 Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 5 230 222 NC A&T 2 3 104 127 3 5 176 215 Gardner-Webb 1 3 103 147 3 5 246 249 Hampton 1 3 85 116 3 5 226 270

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon

North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164 Ohio St. 5 0 250 92 7 1 378 154 Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137 Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243 Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136 Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172 Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151 Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129 Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137 Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136 Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210 Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217 Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Nebraska, Noon

Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Minnesota at Iowa, TBA

Maryland at Michigan St., TBA

Rutgers at Indiana, TBA

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan at Penn St., TBA

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 1 191 90 7 1 296 124 Villanova 4 1 141 95 6 2 260 139 William & Mary 4 1 152 114 6 2 203 167 Elon 3 2 129 119 4 4 185 210 Towson 3 2 115 111 4 4 174 194 Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 5 3 186 211 Maine 3 3 145 178 4 4 190 245 Delaware 2 3 96 117 4 4 153 182 New Hampshire 2 3 105 117 3 5 152 245 Stony Brook 2 3 116 106 3 5 161 188 Richmond 1 4 86 121 3 5 165 159 Albany (NY) 0 6 103 141 0 8 133 231

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, Noon

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 3 1 138 86 5 3 242 172 Marshall 3 1 135 68 5 3 296 158 W. Kentucky 3 1 168 104 4 4 324 244 Charlotte 2 2 109 155 4 4 201 237 Middle Tennessee 2 2 121 107 4 4 242 211 Old Dominion 1 3 77 111 2 6 185 240 FIU 0 4 73 175 1 7 186 293

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 0 169 75 8 0 315 150 UTEP 3 1 98 65 6 2 199 163 UAB 3 1 129 50 5 3 207 163 Rice 2 2 78 118 3 5 150 292 Louisiana Tech 1 3 63 104 2 6 206 254 North Texas 1 3 74 137 2 6 191 269 Southern Miss. 0 4 42 119 1 7 109 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 4 0 132 81 7 0 258 109 Dartmouth 3 1 75 60 6 1 182 102 Yale 3 1 119 99 4 3 185 140 Columbia 2 2 79 75 5 2 173 133 Harvard 2 2 106 65 5 2 218 90 Penn 1 3 94 113 3 4 158 143 Brown 1 3 125 195 2 5 209 286 Cornell 0 4 88 130 1 6 153 202

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267 Miami (Ohio) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213 Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261 Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282 Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275 Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252 E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248 Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248 W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218 Cent. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227 Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 31, Akron 25

Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Akron at W. Michigan, TBA

Ohio at E. Michigan, TBA

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Toledo at Bowling Green, TBA

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Ball St. at N. Illinois, TBA

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 2 0 76 51 6 2 282 241 SC State 3 0 77 45 4 4 205 244 Delaware St. 1 1 37 36 4 4 188 198 NC Central 1 1 52 44 3 5 151 196 Howard 1 2 81 75 2 6 165 262 Morgan St. 0 4 51 123 0 8 92 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 141 52 8 0 268 65 S. Illinois 4 1 155 139 6 2 280 194 Missouri St. 4 2 194 146 5 3 253 203 S. Dakota St. 3 2 190 101 6 2 339 138 N. Iowa 3 2 124 108 5 3 212 143 South Dakota 3 2 129 95 5 3 225 133 Indiana St. 2 4 84 207 4 5 139 273 W. Illinois 2 4 160 209 2 7 244 344 Illinois St. 1 4 88 148 3 5 168 207 North Dakota 1 4 113 109 3 5 210 171 Youngstown St. 1 4 116 180 2 5 174 263

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 4 1 143 109 7 2 315 187 San Diego St. 3 1 90 64 7 1 237 140 Nevada 3 1 158 102 6 2 301 195 San Jose St. 3 2 98 105 5 4 190 203 Hawaii 1 3 88 126 4 5 263 305 UNLV 0 4 94 144 0 8 157 288

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 4 1 157 151 6 2 251 232 Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 2 234 134 Boise St. 2 2 103 87 4 4 234 174 Colorado St. 2 2 111 75 3 5 191 171 New Mexico 1 3 38 108 3 5 112 204 Wyoming 0 4 38 82 4 4 176 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 3 1 100 72 5 3 205 198 Sacred Heart 3 1 84 57 5 3 146 127 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 128 62 4 4 196 166 Duquesne 2 2 99 96 4 3 186 174 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 73 125 2 5 90 281 CCSU 2 2 100 97 2 6 151 272 Merrimack 1 3 88 111 4 4 251 196 Wagner 0 4 67 119 0 8 115 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at CCSU, Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Saturday, Nov. 13

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 4 0 131 87 7 1 254 214 Tennessee St. 4 1 113 103 5 3 180 164 SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299 Murray St. 2 3 105 159 3 5 157 228 Tennessee Tech 1 2 55 65 3 5 152 228 Austin Peay 1 3 99 77 3 5 232 221 E. Illinois 1 4 66 130 1 8 121 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 4 1 175 127 7 1 289 186 Washington St. 4 2 147 151 5 4 233 222 Oregon St. 3 2 163 155 5 3 271 212 Washington 3 2 113 104 4 4 182 151 California 2 3 112 104 3 5 203 190 Stanford 2 4 151 169 3 5 199 216

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 4 1 179 126 5 3 267 202 Arizona St. 3 2 147 115 5 3 242 166 UCLA 3 3 171 177 5 4 290 254 Southern Cal 3 3 204 191 4 4 250 229 Colorado 1 4 93 150 2 6 135 197 Arizona 0 5 85 171 0 8 134 254

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 121 36 6 2 258 169 Fordham 3 0 143 90 5 3 274 234 Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243 Lafayette 2 1 92 65 3 5 149 187 Georgetown 1 3 87 121 2 5 140 214 Bucknell 0 4 52 155 1 7 82 271 Lehigh 0 3 43 96 0 8 49 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 5 0 211 136 6 1 263 207 San Diego 5 1 198 125 5 4 232 258 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 145 54 5 2 160 107 Morehead St. 4 1 163 129 5 3 270 265 Marist 3 2 112 98 3 4 143 169 Dayton 3 3 212 194 4 4 232 259 Stetson 2 3 96 121 4 4 199 214 Valparaiso 2 3 120 117 2 6 148 237 Drake 1 4 47 70 2 6 99 156 Presbyterian 0 5 150 296 2 6 302 414 Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 6 0 237 43 8 0 303 53 Kentucky 4 2 143 133 6 2 216 166 Tennessee 2 3 171 165 4 4 299 212 Florida 2 4 171 148 4 4 248 182 Missouri 1 3 103 160 4 4 278 288 South Carolina 1 4 78 165 4 4 167 196 Vanderbilt 0 5 54 207 2 7 134 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 4 1 212 124 7 1 367 165 Auburn 3 1 103 96 6 2 279 158 Mississippi 3 2 155 167 6 2 313 229 Texas A&M 3 2 152 112 6 2 237 129 Mississippi St. 3 2 136 122 5 3 224 197 LSU 2 3 134 164 4 4 244 230 Arkansas 1 3 94 137 5 3 262 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Missouri at Georgia, Noon

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon

Samford at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183 ETSU 4 1 163 124 7 1 269 147 VMI 4 1 183 144 6 2 269 249 Chattanooga 4 1 168 86 5 3 231 144 Furman 2 3 85 88 4 4 147 151 W. Carolina 2 3 164 173 2 6 226 332 Samford 2 4 217 262 3 5 296 309 The Citadel 1 4 108 175 2 6 188 278 Wofford 0 6 123 213 1 7 157 266

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Samford at Florida, Noon

ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 5 0 231 141 7 1 378 224 Incarnate Word 4 1 176 97 6 2 299 184 Nicholls 3 2 203 148 4 4 275 231 McNeese St. 2 3 118 129 3 5 192 229 Northwestern St. 1 4 100 183 1 7 134 275 Houston Baptist 0 5 93 223 0 8 150 332

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 5 0 166 59 7 1 235 104 Florida A&M 4 1 126 69 6 2 207 121 Alabama A&M 2 3 146 188 4 3 233 264 Alabama St. 2 3 108 137 3 4 122 212 MVSU 1 4 104 135 2 6 134 244 Bethune-Cookman 0 5 106 165 0 8 183 308

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 0 174 94 6 1 220 161 Alcorn St. 4 1 166 135 5 3 214 196 Southern U. 3 2 162 150 4 4 230 260 Grambling St. 2 3 104 122 3 5 120 214 Texas Southern 2 3 158 166 3 5 268 280 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 94 194 1 7 154 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 3 1 173 84 7 1 355 148 Appalachian St. 3 1 147 112 6 2 278 196 Georgia St. 3 1 120 96 4 4 191 241 Troy 2 2 102 116 4 4 205 172 Georgia Southern 1 4 131 150 2 6 177 258

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 162 78 7 1 256 154 South Alabama 2 3 152 121 5 3 233 168 Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 125 220 4 4 178 300 Texas State 1 3 77 135 2 6 175 282 Arkansas St. 0 4 93 170 1 7 220 339

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 5 0 194 96 7 0 288 126 E. Kentucky 4 0 130 63 6 2 220 171 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 142 106 5 3 283 160 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 4 4 299 262 Abilene Christian 2 3 143 130 4 4 248 202 Jacksonville St. 1 2 49 104 3 5 133 241 Tarleton St. 1 3 81 105 4 4 227 187 Lamar 0 5 72 212 2 6 136 279 Dixie St. 0 2 40 78 0 8 108 301

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 2 337 160 Army 4 3 242 194 Umass 1 7 120 370 Notre Dame 7 1 261 196 BYU 7 2 274 229 New Mexico St. 1 7 195 308 Uconn 1 8 146 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

