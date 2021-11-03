FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|166
|56
|8
|0
|319
|114
|Houston
|5
|0
|188
|113
|7
|1
|298
|158
|SMU
|3
|1
|164
|111
|7
|1
|336
|203
|UCF
|3
|2
|144
|120
|5
|3
|278
|207
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|121
|94
|4
|4
|230
|213
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|5
|195
|247
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|6
|145
|240
|Memphis
|1
|3
|102
|110
|4
|4
|258
|237
|Temple
|1
|3
|58
|166
|3
|5
|161
|286
|South Florida
|1
|3
|96
|116
|2
|6
|181
|255
|Tulane
|0
|4
|89
|178
|1
|7
|235
|327
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
East Carolina at Memphis, Noon
UCF at SMU, Noon
Houston at Temple, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|0
|194
|109
|8
|0
|347
|191
|NC State
|3
|1
|118
|72
|6
|2
|252
|130
|Clemson
|4
|2
|118
|109
|5
|3
|170
|122
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|3
|139
|136
|4
|4
|235
|217
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|125
|151
|3
|5
|239
|215
|Boston College
|0
|4
|40
|101
|4
|4
|205
|166
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|141
|83
|6
|2
|351
|175
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|3
|350
|277
|Miami
|2
|2
|139
|139
|4
|4
|263
|244
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|4
|292
|246
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|86
|96
|4
|4
|192
|179
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|162
|189
|3
|5
|228
|228
|Duke
|0
|4
|41
|162
|3
|5
|196
|266
___
Friday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest at North Carolina, Noon
Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon
Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Syracuse at Louisville, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Miami at Florida St., TBA
NC State at Wake Forest, TBA
Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Baylor
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|299
|155
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|163
|85
|7
|1
|235
|144
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|176
|117
|5
|3
|257
|157
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|127
|137
|5
|3
|220
|184
|Texas
|2
|3
|198
|180
|4
|4
|315
|238
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|132
|4
|4
|237
|183
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|1
|4
|139
|175
|3
|5
|252
|252
|Kansas
|0
|5
|54
|235
|1
|7
|126
|350
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon
Kansas at Texas, TBA
TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|163
|86
|6
|2
|228
|169
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|3
|2
|142
|102
|6
|2
|228
|130
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|155
|144
|4
|4
|199
|239
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|145
|116
|4
|4
|225
|216
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|134
|88
|4
|4
|216
|168
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|85
|181
|3
|6
|147
|246
|Idaho
|1
|4
|128
|205
|2
|6
|210
|303
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|7
|125
|270
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|55
|188
|1
|7
|107
|316
|S. Utah
|0
|6
|117
|207
|1
|8
|185
|328
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|0
|112
|52
|7
|1
|226
|138
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|164
|64
|5
|3
|248
|213
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|152
|139
|2
|6
|218
|266
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|122
|136
|3
|4
|188
|188
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|131
|170
|3
|4
|153
|231
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|5
|230
|222
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|104
|127
|3
|5
|176
|215
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|103
|147
|3
|5
|246
|249
|Hampton
|1
|3
|85
|116
|3
|5
|226
|270
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon
North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Nebraska, Noon
Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Minnesota at Iowa, TBA
Maryland at Michigan St., TBA
Rutgers at Indiana, TBA
Purdue at Ohio St., TBA
Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan at Penn St., TBA
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|7
|1
|296
|124
|Villanova
|4
|1
|141
|95
|6
|2
|260
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|1
|152
|114
|6
|2
|203
|167
|Elon
|3
|2
|129
|119
|4
|4
|185
|210
|Towson
|3
|2
|115
|111
|4
|4
|174
|194
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|5
|3
|186
|211
|Maine
|3
|3
|145
|178
|4
|4
|190
|245
|Delaware
|2
|3
|96
|117
|4
|4
|153
|182
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|105
|117
|3
|5
|152
|245
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|116
|106
|3
|5
|161
|188
|Richmond
|1
|4
|86
|121
|3
|5
|165
|159
|Albany (NY)
|0
|6
|103
|141
|0
|8
|133
|231
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at Maine, Noon
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maine at Umass, Noon
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|3
|1
|138
|86
|5
|3
|242
|172
|Marshall
|3
|1
|135
|68
|5
|3
|296
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|168
|104
|4
|4
|324
|244
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|109
|155
|4
|4
|201
|237
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|121
|107
|4
|4
|242
|211
|Old Dominion
|1
|3
|77
|111
|2
|6
|185
|240
|FIU
|0
|4
|73
|175
|1
|7
|186
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UTEP
|3
|1
|98
|65
|6
|2
|199
|163
|UAB
|3
|1
|129
|50
|5
|3
|207
|163
|Rice
|2
|2
|78
|118
|3
|5
|150
|292
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|63
|104
|2
|6
|206
|254
|North Texas
|1
|3
|74
|137
|2
|6
|191
|269
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|42
|119
|1
|7
|109
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon
North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4
|0
|132
|81
|7
|0
|258
|109
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|75
|60
|6
|1
|182
|102
|Yale
|3
|1
|119
|99
|4
|3
|185
|140
|Columbia
|2
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|173
|133
|Harvard
|2
|2
|106
|65
|5
|2
|218
|90
|Penn
|1
|3
|94
|113
|3
|4
|158
|143
|Brown
|1
|3
|125
|195
|2
|5
|209
|286
|Cornell
|0
|4
|88
|130
|1
|6
|153
|202
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Penn at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 31, Akron 25
Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33
E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Akron at W. Michigan, TBA
Ohio at E. Michigan, TBA
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Toledo at Bowling Green, TBA
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Ball St. at N. Illinois, TBA
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|76
|51
|6
|2
|282
|241
|SC State
|3
|0
|77
|45
|4
|4
|205
|244
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|37
|36
|4
|4
|188
|198
|NC Central
|1
|1
|52
|44
|3
|5
|151
|196
|Howard
|1
|2
|81
|75
|2
|6
|165
|262
|Morgan St.
|0
|4
|51
|123
|0
|8
|92
|271
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|141
|52
|8
|0
|268
|65
|S. Illinois
|4
|1
|155
|139
|6
|2
|280
|194
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|194
|146
|5
|3
|253
|203
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|190
|101
|6
|2
|339
|138
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|124
|108
|5
|3
|212
|143
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|129
|95
|5
|3
|225
|133
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|160
|209
|2
|7
|244
|344
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|88
|148
|3
|5
|168
|207
|North Dakota
|1
|4
|113
|109
|3
|5
|210
|171
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|116
|180
|2
|5
|174
|263
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|143
|109
|7
|2
|315
|187
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|90
|64
|7
|1
|237
|140
|Nevada
|3
|1
|158
|102
|6
|2
|301
|195
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|98
|105
|5
|4
|190
|203
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|88
|126
|4
|5
|263
|305
|UNLV
|0
|4
|94
|144
|0
|8
|157
|288
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|6
|2
|251
|232
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|2
|234
|134
|Boise St.
|2
|2
|103
|87
|4
|4
|234
|174
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|111
|75
|3
|5
|191
|171
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|38
|82
|4
|4
|176
|175
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|3
|1
|100
|72
|5
|3
|205
|198
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|84
|57
|5
|3
|146
|127
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|1
|128
|62
|4
|4
|196
|166
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|99
|96
|4
|3
|186
|174
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|73
|125
|2
|5
|90
|281
|CCSU
|2
|2
|100
|97
|2
|6
|151
|272
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|88
|111
|4
|4
|251
|196
|Wagner
|0
|4
|67
|119
|0
|8
|115
|318
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Wagner, Noon
Bryant at CCSU, Noon
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Saturday, Nov. 13
Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|4
|0
|131
|87
|7
|1
|254
|214
|Tennessee St.
|4
|1
|113
|103
|5
|3
|180
|164
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Murray St.
|2
|3
|105
|159
|3
|5
|157
|228
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|3
|5
|152
|228
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|99
|77
|3
|5
|232
|221
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|66
|130
|1
|8
|121
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|4
|1
|175
|127
|7
|1
|289
|186
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|163
|155
|5
|3
|271
|212
|Washington
|3
|2
|113
|104
|4
|4
|182
|151
|California
|2
|3
|112
|104
|3
|5
|203
|190
|Stanford
|2
|4
|151
|169
|3
|5
|199
|216
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|4
|1
|179
|126
|5
|3
|267
|202
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|147
|115
|5
|3
|242
|166
|UCLA
|3
|3
|171
|177
|5
|4
|290
|254
|Southern Cal
|3
|3
|204
|191
|4
|4
|250
|229
|Colorado
|1
|4
|93
|150
|2
|6
|135
|197
|Arizona
|0
|5
|85
|171
|0
|8
|134
|254
___
Friday’s Games
Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
California at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|121
|36
|6
|2
|258
|169
|Fordham
|3
|0
|143
|90
|5
|3
|274
|234
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|92
|65
|3
|5
|149
|187
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|87
|121
|2
|5
|140
|214
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|52
|155
|1
|7
|82
|271
|Lehigh
|0
|3
|43
|96
|0
|8
|49
|260
___
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|5
|0
|211
|136
|6
|1
|263
|207
|San Diego
|5
|1
|198
|125
|5
|4
|232
|258
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|145
|54
|5
|2
|160
|107
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|163
|129
|5
|3
|270
|265
|Marist
|3
|2
|112
|98
|3
|4
|143
|169
|Dayton
|3
|3
|212
|194
|4
|4
|232
|259
|Stetson
|2
|3
|96
|121
|4
|4
|199
|214
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|120
|117
|2
|6
|148
|237
|Drake
|1
|4
|47
|70
|2
|6
|99
|156
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|150
|296
|2
|6
|302
|414
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Marist, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|237
|43
|8
|0
|303
|53
|Kentucky
|4
|2
|143
|133
|6
|2
|216
|166
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|Florida
|2
|4
|171
|148
|4
|4
|248
|182
|Missouri
|1
|3
|103
|160
|4
|4
|278
|288
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Auburn
|3
|1
|103
|96
|6
|2
|279
|158
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|6
|2
|313
|229
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|136
|122
|5
|3
|224
|197
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at Mississippi, Noon
Missouri at Georgia, Noon
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon
Samford at Florida, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|ETSU
|4
|1
|163
|124
|7
|1
|269
|147
|VMI
|4
|1
|183
|144
|6
|2
|269
|249
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|168
|86
|5
|3
|231
|144
|Furman
|2
|3
|85
|88
|4
|4
|147
|151
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|164
|173
|2
|6
|226
|332
|Samford
|2
|4
|217
|262
|3
|5
|296
|309
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|108
|175
|2
|6
|188
|278
|Wofford
|0
|6
|123
|213
|1
|7
|157
|266
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Samford at Florida, Noon
ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|5
|0
|231
|141
|7
|1
|378
|224
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|176
|97
|6
|2
|299
|184
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|203
|148
|4
|4
|275
|231
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|118
|129
|3
|5
|192
|229
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|100
|183
|1
|7
|134
|275
|Houston Baptist
|0
|5
|93
|223
|0
|8
|150
|332
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|166
|59
|7
|1
|235
|104
|Florida A&M
|4
|1
|126
|69
|6
|2
|207
|121
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|146
|188
|4
|3
|233
|264
|Alabama St.
|2
|3
|108
|137
|3
|4
|122
|212
|MVSU
|1
|4
|104
|135
|2
|6
|134
|244
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|106
|165
|0
|8
|183
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|166
|135
|5
|3
|214
|196
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|162
|150
|4
|4
|230
|260
|Grambling St.
|2
|3
|104
|122
|3
|5
|120
|214
|Texas Southern
|2
|3
|158
|166
|3
|5
|268
|280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|94
|194
|1
|7
|154
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|173
|84
|7
|1
|355
|148
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|147
|112
|6
|2
|278
|196
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|120
|96
|4
|4
|191
|241
|Troy
|2
|2
|102
|116
|4
|4
|205
|172
|Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|131
|150
|2
|6
|177
|258
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|162
|78
|7
|1
|256
|154
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|152
|121
|5
|3
|233
|168
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|125
|220
|4
|4
|178
|300
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|135
|2
|6
|175
|282
|Arkansas St.
|0
|4
|93
|170
|1
|7
|220
|339
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|194
|96
|7
|0
|288
|126
|E. Kentucky
|4
|0
|130
|63
|6
|2
|220
|171
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|142
|106
|5
|3
|283
|160
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|4
|4
|299
|262
|Abilene Christian
|2
|3
|143
|130
|4
|4
|248
|202
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|2
|49
|104
|3
|5
|133
|241
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|81
|105
|4
|4
|227
|187
|Lamar
|0
|5
|72
|212
|2
|6
|136
|279
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|0
|8
|108
|301
___
Saturday’s Games
Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|2
|337
|160
|Army
|4
|3
|242
|194
|Umass
|1
|7
|120
|370
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|261
|196
|BYU
|7
|2
|274
|229
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty at Mississippi, Noon
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maine at Umass, Noon
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.