Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27
Reading 11 5 2 3 1 14 36 33
Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36
Adirondack 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40
Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40
Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34
Norfolk 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 37
Orlando 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 40
Atlanta 9 6 3 0 0 12 30 26
Jacksonville 13 5 6 1 1 12 31 36
South Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28
Greenville 10 4 6 0 0 8 26 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 24
Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30
Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33
Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31
Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41
Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44
Iowa 12 2 8 2 0 6 32 62

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 13 8 5 0 0 16 47 40
Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33
Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24
Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28
Kansas City 12 6 6 0 0 12 40 39
Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42
Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Jacksonville 4, Maine 3

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2

Greenville 2, South Carolina 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 6, Allen 1

Idaho 5, Adirondack 1

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Orlando 5, Maine 4

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 5, Tulsa 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 4

Adirondack 2, Idaho 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

