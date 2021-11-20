All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|44
|27
|Reading
|11
|5
|2
|3
|1
|14
|36
|33
|Maine
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|37
|36
|Adirondack
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|Worcester
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|32
|40
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|32
|41
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|40
|34
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Orlando
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|40
|40
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|30
|26
|Jacksonville
|13
|5
|6
|1
|1
|12
|31
|36
|South Carolina
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|28
|Greenville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|37
|24
|Toledo
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|55
|30
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|31
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Indy
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Iowa
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|32
|62
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|47
|40
|Idaho
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|40
|33
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Kansas City
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|40
|39
|Rapid City
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|38
|42
|Allen
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|40
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Jacksonville 4, Maine 3
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2
Greenville 2, South Carolina 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 5, Iowa 1
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3
Rapid City 6, Allen 1
Idaho 5, Adirondack 1
Kansas City 5, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Newfoundland 2, Reading 1
Orlando 5, Maine 4
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Toledo 6, Iowa 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2
Wichita 5, Tulsa 1
Allen 5, Rapid City 4
Adirondack 2, Idaho 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
