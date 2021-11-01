Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15
Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8
Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15
South Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6
Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8
Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15
Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19
Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16
Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4

Maine 4, Reading 1

Utah 5, Allen 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

