All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Maine
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|7
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|15
|South Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|17
|8
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|16
|28
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|19
|Idaho
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Allen
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wichita
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4
Maine 4, Reading 1
Utah 5, Allen 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
