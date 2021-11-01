All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15 Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15 South Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15 Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3 Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19 Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4

Maine 4, Reading 1

Utah 5, Allen 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.