CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Easy win for Riske…

Easy win for Riske over Barthel in Linz opener

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske eased past Mona Barthel 6-3, 6-1 Sunday to advance to the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The 52nd-ranked American won all but two of Barthel’s service games as she improved to 3-0 in career meetings with the German.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus beat Fiona Ferro of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a match against former top-ranked Simona Halep, who had a bye in the first round.

Also advancing were seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Saisai Zheng of China.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is the top-seeded player at the Austrian indoor event, where the final is scheduled for Friday evening.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up