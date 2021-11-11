CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Croatia, Russia get high-scoring…

Croatia, Russia get high-scoring wins in WCup qualifying

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russia and Croatia each recorded big wins in World Cup qualifying Friday to set up a deciding game for an automatic spot at next year’s tournament.

Russia’s 6-0 win over last-place Cyprus earlier in the day meant 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia had to win against a Malta team which had proved tougher than usual to beat in this qualifying cycle. Croatia responded with a 7-1 hammering.

Croatia didn’t have it all its own way, with Malta closing to 2-1 thanks to an own-goal from Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric in the 31st minute, but ran away with the game in the second half. Lovro Majer had two goals for Croatia and Kramaric also scored to cancel out his own-goal.

Croatia hosts Russia on Sunday, with the winner qualifying automatically and the loser going into the playoffs. A draw would send Russia to the World Cup. Croatia beat Russia on penalties in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals and the teams drew 0-0 in Moscow in their first meeting in qualifying.

Much like Croatia, Russia had to work hard in the first half against Cyprus before showing its class in the second. Alexander Erokhin gave Russia the lead in the fourth minute but Cyprus often had the better chances either side of halftime, before two Russian goals in two minutes killed off the game.

First Smolov scored from close range to finish off a breakaway counter in the 55th, then Andrei Mostovoy beat two Cyprus defenders on his way to scoring a fine solo goal. Aleksei Sutormin added a fourth six minutes later. Late on, substitute Anton Zabolotny made it 5-0 and Erokhin scored his second.

Slovakia drew 2-2 with Slovenia. Neither can qualify via the group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up