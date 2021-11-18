CCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Mercyhurst
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|12
|33
|37
|2
|4
|4
|RIT
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|11
|28
|41
|5
|5
|2
|American Int’l
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|26
|31
|3
|7
|1
|Bentley
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|29
|44
|5
|7
|0
|Canisius
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|37
|33
|6
|4
|1
|Niagara
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|16
|30
|2
|5
|1
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|23
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|24
|44
|2
|8
|1
|Air Force
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|23
|44
|3
|6
|1
|Army
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|21
|26
|3
|5
|1
|Thursday’s Games
American International 5, Bentley 0
|Friday’s Games
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at St. Thomas, 8:07 p.m.
