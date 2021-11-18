CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
CCHA Glance

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:57 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Mercyhurst 2 1 0 1 4 12 33 37 2 4 4
RIT 2 3 0 2 1 11 28 41 5 5 2
American Int’l 3 1 0 0 1 10 26 31 3 7 1
Bentley 3 4 0 0 0 9 29 44 5 7 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 37 33 6 4 1
Niagara 2 1 0 0 1 7 16 30 2 5 1
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 2 0 7 23 30 3 4 3
Holy Cross 1 3 0 1 1 6 24 44 2 8 1
Air Force 1 2 0 1 0 5 23 44 3 6 1
Army 1 2 0 1 0 5 21 26 3 5 1
Thursday’s Games

American International 5, Bentley 0

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at St. Thomas, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

