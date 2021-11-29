CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Blackhawks send F Philipp…

Blackhawks send F Philipp Kurashev to minors

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks demoted Philipp Kurashev on Monday, assigning the struggling forward to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old Kurashev has no goals and five assists in 19 games. He had eight goals and eight assists in 54 games last season as a rookie.

Chicago opens a three-game trip at Washington on Thursday night. The Blackhawks (7-12-2) have scored just eight goals in their past five games.

Forward Josiah Slavin was recalled from Rockford. He is looking for his NHL debut after he was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

The 22-year-old Slavin is the younger brother of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up