AL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:
(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)
|Manager, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Kevin Cash, Rays
|19
|3
|5
|109
|Scott Servais, Mariners
|5
|13
|7
|71
|Dusty Baker, Astros
|2
|5
|8
|33
|Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays
|3
|2
|2
|23
|Alex Cora, Red Sox
|1
|3
|2
|16
|Tony La Russa, White Sox
|–
|4
|3
|15
|AJ Hinch, Tigers
|–
|–
|3
|3
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.