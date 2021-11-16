CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » AL Manager of the…

AL Manager of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Kevin Cash, Rays 19 3 5 109
Scott Servais, Mariners 5 13 7 71
Dusty Baker, Astros 2 5 8 33
Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays 3 2 2 23
Alex Cora, Red Sox 1 3 2 16
Tony La Russa, White Sox 4 3 15
AJ Hinch, Tigers 3 3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up