AL Manager of the Year Voting

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America: (Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis) Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot…

Listen now to WTOP News

As selected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America:

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Kevin Cash, Rays 19 3 5 109 Scott Servais, Mariners 5 13 7 71 Dusty Baker, Astros 2 5 8 33 Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays 3 2 2 23 Alex Cora, Red Sox 1 3 2 16 Tony La Russa, White Sox – 4 3 15 AJ Hinch, Tigers – – 3 3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.