Zverev beats qualifier Tiafoe in Vienna for 5th win in 2021

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 11:18 AM

VIENNA (AP) — Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall Sunday by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open.

The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in finals this season, becoming the second player after Norwegian Casper Ruud with a tour-leading five tournament wins in 2021.

Zverev is 25-2 since losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of Wimbledon, a run that included titles at the Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters.

Zverev failed to hold on to an early break for 3-1 as the 49th-ranked Tiafoe broke back right away, but Zverev broke the 49th-ranked American again at 6-5 when Tiafoe hit a forehand wide.

Tiafoe held off four break points in the second set before he missed his only chance on Zverev’s serve at 4-4.

Tiafoe lost his next service game without scoring a point as Zverev closed out the win with a backhand return.

Tiafoe impressed this week with two come-from-behind wins. He beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas after battling back from trailing 3-0 in the final set, and ended an 11-match winning run from Jannik Sinner as he recovered from a set and 5-2 down against the Italian.

It was the first tournament for Tiafoe with more than one win against a top-20 opponent.

Zverev improved to 6-1 in career meetings against Tiafoe, who only beat the German at the Cincinnati Masters in 2017.

