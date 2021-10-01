Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » WNBA Playoff Glance

WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64

No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT

No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT

Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA

No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

Finals
(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up