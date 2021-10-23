Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Winther shoots 8-under 62,…

Winther shoots 8-under 62, reclaims lead at Mallorca Open

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62 on Saturday.

The Dane is two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64.

Winther, seeking his first European Tour win, repeated the 62 from his first round after shooting 1-over par on Friday. He was bogey-free and had eight birdies, including the last three holes.

“Today was completely different, I have to admit,” Winther said. “I was a little more controlled tee to green, compared to yesterday, which was literally left, left and more left. It was lovely today.”

Spaniard Álvaro Quirós (65) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (64) are three shots off the lead entering the final round.

Second-round leader Bryce Easton of South Africa shot even-par and is five shots behind Winther.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up