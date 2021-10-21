Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 6:06 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday and sat out the Jets’ home opener against the Anaheim Ducks.

The team said Scheifele tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning, but was asymptomatic. He had a negative test and would have been cleared to play Thursday night against Anaheim if he had another negative test before the game started.

Scheifele is the second Winnipeg player to test positive for COVID-19 this week after captain Blake Wheeler was put in league protocol Monday with the team in Minnesota prepping to take on the Wild.

Wheeler must isolate from the club for at least 10 days and will require a doctor’s approval to return once he’s symptom-free. Scheifele and Wheeler make up two-thirds of Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor.

All of Winnipeg’s players are vaccinated.

Winnipeg recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

