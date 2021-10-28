Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 2:11 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday.

Zuccarello is Minnesota’s leading scorer, with seven points, including three goals, through six games. Pitlick had an assist in his debut with the Wild on Tuesday, a 3-2 victory at Vancouver.

The Wild recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and defenseman Jon Lizotte from their AHL affiliate in Iowa for reinforcements ahead of their game at Seattle on Thursday.

The Wild abruptly canceled their practice on Wednesday while they sorted out the situation. They already had three assistant coaches who were in the league coronavirus protocol. Wild general manager Bill Guerin said before the season that the team was 100% vaccinated.

