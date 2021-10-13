Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Wales player David Brooks diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 2:42 PM

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Wales midfielder David Brooks will begin cancer treatment after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 24-year-old Bournemouth player, who was part of the Wales squad at the European Championshp, earlier withdrew from this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Brooks said the “swift attention” of the Wales medical team detected the illness.

“This is a very difficult message for me to write,” Brooks said in a statement. “I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible. I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.”

